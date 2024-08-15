'Nothing rattles him': Why the Wallabies say Jorgensen is ready for Test rugby

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss 19-year-old Max Jorgensen and whether the wider Wallabies squad is the best place for him to be. (4:22)

Australian rugby has always made a fuss over its next big thing.

From Kurtley Beale to James O'Connor, Andrew Kellaway to Jordan Petaia, the game has spun itself into raptures about what the latest kid off the block might do on the world stage.

Now, after a couple of false starts, Max Jorgensen is poised to follow in the footsteps of his fellow backline colleagues after he was named on the Wallabies bench for Saturday night's Test against the Springboks in Perth.

It's a debut that would have come at last year's Rugby World Cup under Eddie Jones had it not been for a seemingly innocuous training incident that ended in a broken leg - and Jorgensen on a plane home to Australia as the Wallabies' campaign ended in the complete embarrassment of a first ever pool stage exit.

A hamstring injury while playing for Randwick in Sydney's Shute Shield competition followed earlier this year, bringing an abrupt end to his Super Rugby Pacific season for the second straight year.

Those injuries, coupled with Jorgensen's age - he is 19 for a couple more weeks yet - mean the teenager's readiness for the Test arena have been an ongoing source of discussion. But after re-signing with rugby for two more years, Jorgensen has clearly done enough to prove to Joe Schmidt that he is ready for whatever South Africa throw at him on Saturday night.

Max Jorgensen is set to make his Test debut after he was included on the bench for the Wallabies' Test against the Boks in Perth

"He's trained really well with us. Max has trained well, which gives him confidence, which gives the players around him confidence. He's one of our quicker players. He's good on his feet," Schmidt told reporters in Perth on Thursday afternoon.

"And for a young man who will be stepping into the Test arena against the World Champions, he has a quiet confidence about him. At least that's my perception. I've had a couple of brief chats with him, but I sense that he's ready to go."

Jorgensen's decision to re-sign with both Rugby Australia and the Waratahs, when Sydney Roosters had made a big play to bring across to the other side of Moore Park, was hailed as a win for the code.

But after missing out on Jorgensen, the Roosters plucked Mark Nawaqanitawase out from under rugby's nose and the Olympian and now-former Wallabies winger could yet wind up making his NRL debut later this year.

As the old saying goes, you can't keep them all. But Jorgensen's deal, rumoured to be around the $600,000 mark certainly set tongues wagging - particularly given he had at that stage played just 15 Super Rugby games.

RA and the Waratahs have effectively then invested in Jorgensen's potential, a position almost unique to Australia because of the threat of rugby league, and while his deal is nowhere near that which will see Joseph Suaali'i switch codes from October, it is not insignificant.

But, injuries aside, Jorgensen has effectively made every post a winner in his professional rugby journey so far.

From a two-try Super Rugby debut, to his World Cup squad inclusion and now a potential Test debut, Jorgensen has convinced not only Schmidt and Jones, but also former Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, who picked him on the wing at only 18, that he was ready for the challenge in front of him.

Max Jorgensen was a part of the Wallabies 2023 World Cup squad, but never got on the field before he suffered a broken leg at training

That must count for something.

Amongst all the praise about his ability to beat a defender, his speed and athleticism, it was veteran Wallabies scrum-half Nic White's description that perhaps offers the most telling assessment of Jorgensen's readiness for Test rugby.

"He's bloody tough, certainly no matter what gets thrown at him, whether it's the pressures of the moment, the crowd, or physically in the game, he just seems to take it in his stride," White said.

"He's just tough, it just seems like nothing rattles him. And the guys we've seen come through [at that age], that's just how they take it. So there's certainly no worry with him going in, he'll do his job and do it well, and whatever gets thrown at him, he'll certainly be ready for it. He's exciting -- and bloody quick too."

With rain expected in Perth on Saturday night, Jorgensen may not get the chance to show his attacking talents, the skills that made him a schoolboy sensation. But against the world champions, in the wet, his toughness looms as a more important asset.

And one that will hold him in good stead throughout his Test career - whether he reaches Beale's 95-Test marker or not.