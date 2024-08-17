It poured in Perth -- but only the Wallabies were stuck in the mud

Open Extended Reactions

Australia came to Perth looking for an improved performance on last week's 33-7 loss to the Springboks -- what they got however was just more of the same as they again had little luck breaking down a near impenetrable green wall.

The only time Australia were able to get in behind the South African defence was when debutant winger Max Jorgensen ran onto a Tom Wright cross-kick and sampled clean air on a run downfield. But the 19-year-old winger left his chip too late, and it was blocked just as Wallabies fans around Optus Stadium were rising to their feet.

That was pretty much all the Australian contingent in the 58,197-strong crowd had to cheer on a night that left Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt with more questions than answers.

Topping Schmidt's to-do list will be working out how the Wallabies can generate some go-forward after they were smashed at the gainline for the second straight week, the forwards battered and bruised following a 30-12 defeat.

The Wallabies were forced into uncontested scrums after James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa both picked up head knocks, the loosehead having only come on at halftime for Angus Bell, who had suffered a cut close to his eye during a torrid first half.

"I was really proud of the way we hung in through to halftime, almost could have got our nose in front at halftime, which I think would have given the boys a little bit of oxygen, a little bit of belief," Schmidt said of his side's performance. "Unfortunately we didn't quite get there.

"And then right at the start of the second half, Slips had come on at skipper and we lost him straight away, and we got a little bit disheveled in the pack because we were down numbers. At the same time they were bringing some numbers on that are pretty impressive obviously... they had some firepower they brought on.

"I was also proud that we didn't die wondering, we chanced our arm a few times in pretty tough conditions; it was tough going with the carry and to be able carry in these conditions -- they actually turned a fair bit of ball over as well -- and we survived, scrambled back, and survived a couple of early threats as well, which again I was proud of the effort that was made."

Rob Valetini of the Wallabies looks on after the final whistle Paul Kane/Getty Images

Amid the confusion, Australia played a brief passage with only 14 players, even though they did not legally have to lose a player following the switch to uncontested scrums.

While the Boks did butcher some try-scoring opportunities, the reality is that things could not have gone much better for Rassie Erasmus after the master coach had made a whopping 11 changes to the starting Springboks side that had so easily put the Wallabies away in Brisbane, and yet he still got away with another bonus-point win in Perth.

Again, the Boks simply overpowered the Wallabies through the middle of the paddock, while man-of-the-match Cheslin Kolbe, winger Makazole Mamimpi and fullback Apehele Fassi combined for some scintillating play out wide.

Australia stayed in touch via the boot of Noah Lolesio up until the hour mark, before replacement hooker Malcolm Marx peeled off the back of a maul to score South Africa's third try. Marx would get another inside the final 10 as the world champions finished off the ideal fortnight in Australia, picking up a perfect 10 points ahead of their two-Test visit by the All Blacks.

"It was nervous for me until minute 70 when we were on our goal-line and we conceded two penalties in a row, it could have easily been that we made another mistake, but then the players, Eben [Etzebeth] and the guys said not another penalty," Erasmus said of his decision to rotate his squad and then the victory on Saturday night.

"So no the whole game was nerve-wracking... but it was good to have security on the bench and sometimes that's why we pick teams like that."

Earlier, the Wallabies tried their hand at some attack not exactly conducive to the awful conditions that swept across Optus Stadium in the run to kick-off and then for much of the first half. Waiting on the end of their adventurous kicks were Kolbe and Mapimpi, who quickly turned defence into attack.

The Boks appeared certain to score inside 15 minutes after Kolbe swooped on a chip from Marika Koroibete, the winger opening up the Australian defence before his pass to an unmarked Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was grassed by the fly-half, the No. 10 going with one hand instead of two and ultimately paying the price.

Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami then tried a cross-kick from inside his own 22, which Mapimpi easily snaffled, steadied, and then tore off down the touchline, only to be denied a five-pointer by a fine try-saving tackle from Wright.

Australia's Marika Koroibete (C) is tackled COLIN MURTY/AFP via Getty Images

The world champions did not however waste a third invitation to sting the Wallabies for their errors as a Paisami knock-on was quickly shifted to Mapimpi, who dropped a sublime left-footed grubber down the touchline that sat up beautifully for Fassi to score in the corner. Schmidt said later he thought a Springbok hand had played the ball on the floor at the ruck, but it was not checked by the Television Match Official at the time so the try stood.

Despite their inability to break down the Boks' defence, the Wallabies still only went into the break 11-9 down. And they could have found themselves in the lead had Lolesio not pushed a penalty attempt to the right of the posts after the halftime siren.

But it would have only given the Australians in the crowd false hope, as South Africa quickly reasserted their dominance with a try just three minutes after the interval, helped in part by some Nic White silliness that cost the Wallabies an extra 10 metres.

For the second straight week, Australia could muster only a fraction of their opponents' run metres. While they showed more endeavour than Brisbane, which was brave given the appalling conditions in the west, the Wallabies were still hammered at the gainline.

Erasmus, thanks to a seemingly ever-expanding legion of monster ball-carriers, has no such issue to confront. He will enjoy a trip back across the Indian Ocean content in the knowledge he can call on all of the players he rested on Saturday night, plus a few more who didn't make the trip in Australia, to greet the All Blacks in two weeks' time.

Win the first of those Tests, in Johannesburg, and the Boks will have taken a major step towards their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

The Wallabies will regain Taniela Tupou for their two-week tour of Argentina, but the tighthead, who missed the two games against South Africa following the death of his father, cannot be expected to shoulder the ball-carrying load alone.

The Springboks celebrate after scoring a try Will Russell/Getty Images

"He's a bit of a tank isn't he, he's pretty hard to stop if we can get him with a bit of momentum," Schmidt said of Tupou's looming return. "But even last week in the second half, I thought that Harry [Wilson] got some good gainline, Bob Valetini got some good gainline.

"But I do feel that we've got to share the load. We can't say that we've got Nela back, he's gonna give us gainline, we've got to share the load. And we've got to keep building other players to be confident, and we've got to have live options. I think one of the things when they're storming at you is when they're not sure who's going to get the ball, and we've got to work really hard at all that.

"I thought Lukhan [Salakaia-Loto] carried the probably best I've seen him tonight, and I was gutted for him and obviously for us, when he lost that ball [late in the game], because that again was an opportunity for us to get closer enough on the scoreboard to put them under some pressure... you can't afford to miss those."

No one can question the effort of Australia's pack, their willingness to keep throwing themselves into the Springboks defenders is admirable and certainly justifies Schmidt's praise for their resilience. But on Saturday night Wilson was the only forward to register double-digit run metres [17], on nine carries.

The next best? Replacement Tom Hooper with six -- on one carry alone.

Argentina won't deliver the same unbridled physicality as the world champion up front, but their performance in Wellington last week showed just how dogged they too can be around the collision, even if it wasn't the case in Auckland earlier on Saturday.

Schmidt must somehow find a way to get his forward pack advancing, which will allow Australia's undersized backs the extra time and space they so desperately need.

Given the torrential rain in Perth it looked like both teams might spend time treading water at Optus Stadium -- but there was only one team firmly stuck in the mud.