Why MacDonald's All Blacks appointment was doomed to fail -- and cost NZR even more cash

As with any major change there's one of two ways Leon MacDonald's departure could transpire for the All Blacks.

Five Tests into his four-year contract MacDonald abruptly departed the All Blacks last week, on the eve of the highly anticipated South African tour, due to unresolvable differences with head coach Scott Robertson.

Coaching changes are commonplace in the complex professional rugby world, with highly regarded England defence specialist Felix Jones suddenly quitting his post eight months into his term this week.

Just as Jones' exit shocked the England camp so, too, has MacDonald's departure shaken New Zealand rugby.

The All Blacks have struggled to click in the early stages of Robertson's tenure. Two knife edge victories over England in July were attributed to growing pains for the new coaching team. The Pumas, with their second win on New Zealand soil, then handed Robertson's All Blacks their maiden defeat in Wellington to further intensify the searing spotlight.

While the All Blacks delivered a dominant response to humble the Pumas the following week at fortress Eden Park, tension between Robertson and MacDonald, two headstrong characters, had clearly reached the point of no return.

Specific reasoning for their rapid relationship breakdown is scant but suggestions range from differing attacking philosophies, with MacDonald favouring a more structured approach with his assigned brief, to selection disagreements.

MacDonald reverting to an assistant role, after five years leading the Blues, could be another factor. Perhaps he expected to be Robertson's second in command - only for former Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen to assume that mantle.

Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald shake hands at the unveiling of the All Blacks' coaching panel, which the latter has already since departed Joe Allison/Getty Images

Ultimately, it should never have built to this bust up.

Robertson was first appointed to succeed Ian Foster 18 months ago - in March last year. There were never any doubts who his preferred All Blacks coaching team would be. Why, then, were issues with MacDonald not identified long before now?

This is not the first time the pair have fallen out of favour, either. Back in 2017, MacDonald departed the Crusaders, where he was assistant to Robertson, after apparent frustrations working with Brad Mooar.

MacDonald said at the time he wanted to move to Nelson for family reasons. The Crusaders were blindsided when, less than a year later, he assumed the head coaching role at the arch enemy Blues in Auckland.

Seven years on from their time at the Crusaders Robertson and MacDonald's All Blacks split forces New Zealand Rugby into another costly payout - believed to be two years of MacDonald's contract - not long after similar severance packages were paid to former All Blacks assistants John Plumtree and Mooar after they were sacked in mid-2022 amid Foster's turbulent tenure.

Such costly mistakes should not be repeated.

For the All Blacks, as they prepare to confront the Springboks at Ellis Park in a rematch of last year's World Cup final, MacDonald's exit creates an unnecessary distraction.

The Springboks and All Blacks meet this weekend in their first clash since South Africa won last year's Rugby World Cup Final in Paris Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Ushering in a significant structural change in a week such as this is far from ideal.

MacDonald's departure sparked a reshuffling of the coaching portfolios, with Hansen switching from defence to lead the attack and Tamati Ellison promoted from part-time contact coach to full-time defence responsibility.

The All Blacks have attempted to downplay their coaching overhaul but with one week - three on field trainings - to bed in the changes, there could hardly be a more confronting time to navigate the upheaval.

"First and foremost we've acknowledged Leon as a great man and coach. We've sat down as a group and said we must look forward. That's what we've done," Hansen said.

"We've adjusted, we're working on it. We've got key drivers who own the attack on the field so they've been really supportive of that.

"It's about me continuing to do what we do well and giving space for our leaders to lead our attack and see the pictures that they see."

The other school of thought is MacDonald's exit could, potentially, aid the All Blacks.

Leon MacDonald departed the All Blacks last week, just five Tests into his appointment as assistant coach Phil Walter/Getty Images

From the outset of Robertson's regime there was always a sense he had too many coaches among his 23-member management team.

Two coaches on attack, with former Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland leading strike moves and MacDonald previously leading phase play, did not gel for the All Blacks this year.

In their best performance of their five patchy Tests - against Argentina at Eden Park - the All Blacks simplified their game by stripping back overcoaching and complexity to adopting a direct, combative approach that incorporated targeted chip kicks in the middle of the field.

With the coaching strain now removed, MacDonald's departure could free the All Blacks from the clutter and provide the catalyst to improve.

That's a rose-tinted glasses view, but not out of the question.

Despite the dramatic backdrop the All Blacks are unlikely to implode at Ellis Park. Three wins from their last four Tests at the Springboks spiritual home speaks to the inspiration the All Blacks draw from the famed, hostile venue. Many of this squad have been there, done that. They know exactly what's coming.

As it stands the All Blacks start rank outsiders against an in-form Springboks, though one that is missing four locks through injury and featuring a green first five-eighth and fullback.

Off the field Robertson has stamped his mark that this is his team to steer.

With questions lingering over MacDonald's departure the heat is on Robertson to inspire a similar domineering on-field response from his All Blacks.

Otherwise, the cracks could continue.