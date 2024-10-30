Shock Wallabies Spring Tour squad inclusion Harry Potter believes his time playing in UK's Premiership competition has given him an advantage ahead of their tour, labelling the competition as similar to Test match rugby.

Potter signed with Leicester Tigers in 2020 and earned 22 caps while he also scored seven tries across three seasons under now-England coach Steve Borthwick as he helped lead the team to their first title in nine years. His form quickly drew the attention of Simon Cron at the Western Force, and he returned to Australia for the 2024 Super Rugby season.

An ankle syndesmosis injury would cut his season short though, with the wing spending 16-weeks on the sideline and any hopes of a Wallabies call-up all but crushed, with the 26-year-old admitting he was "fortunate" his performances earlier this year and time on the pitch during the Force's recent tour in South Africa was enough to make his debut Wallabies squad.

It was the long way round for Potter to make the national side but his time in England gave him a chance to play more rugby than he would have experienced in Australia, especially during the COVID affected seasons that saw the Super Rugby competition reduced to Super Rugby AU, something he credits for his rise in the rugby ranks.

"COVID came along in Australia, and it was pretty tough with Super Rugby and then we had Super Rugby AU and there were a few question marks around that and the Super Rugby teams," Potter told reporters. "We didn't have a great deal of certainty, so there was an opportunity to go to Leicester, with the coach that I had previously worked with.

"I hadn't played a game of Super Rugby before I went over there and fortunately I went over to a club that was on the up at the time and as it turned out, a good career move to play professional rugby, which I hadn't done before going over there."

Harry Potter of Leicester Tigers runs in to score a try Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

One of the biggest takeaways he had from his time in the UK though was experiencing a much different style of game which he believes can give him an edge ahead of the upcoming Test series.

"I think firstly it was just great to play a lot more rugby. Luckily the club season over there is long and you can play a lot of rugby, which I probably learned a lot from. Then I think the style of rugby was very different.

"It's been great coming out to play Super Rugby. It's a more expansive and exciting style of rugby, certainly with a lot more emphasis on attack, but at the same time the rugby over there was heavily kick focused, heavily defence focused and I loved that to be honest. Games were tight, every facet of the game was highly contested, and it was arguably more like Test match rugby at times."

England born Potter moved to Australia at 10-years-old making him eligible for both nations, but he admitted there'd been no talks of joining any England camps during his time at Leicester and his return to Australia was a bid to reach the Wallabies. Now, four days into his first Wallabies camp his eyes are firmly placed on a shock debut against England and his former coach Borthwick.

"It'd be awesome. I'd love to play that game. Perhaps a bit of a long shot after being in the squad for four days now, but first game of the tour, it's going to be massive. I'm sure Twickenham's going to sell out if it hasn't already. And coming up against England at Twickenham has got to be up there with number one Test matches to play on the calendar.

"I think playing more rugby is probably going to help me. But I think learning how Joe wants to play the game, and that style of play is probably going to be the biggest work on to get myself into the team."

Questioned where he'd like to play Potter admitted he'd be happy taking on both wing or outside centre but there hadn't been much talk with Schmidt on whether he was likely to get a chance to take to the pitch, or exactly where he was likely to play.

"It's been a bit of nose to the grindstone and trying hard for the time being and put my best foot forward on the training field for now," Potter said of his time at the camp so far.

"We've just sort of been jumping in few different positions, which has been good, but I've been training a bit on the wing, but the games I've played at 13, I love playing there and if there's an opportunity to play there or have crack there, either or, I'm loving it."