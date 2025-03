Ruairi Ward and James Regan discuss which fly-halfs had the best Six Nations campaign to warrant selection for the Lions tour in Australia. (1:41)

There is a packed schedule of rugby coming up this year, with the British & Irish Lions touring Australia, followed by the Rugby Championship and the Autumn Nations Series.

See below for a full list of international rugby fixtures.

Friday, June 20, 2025

British & Irish Lions vs. Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 7.00 p.m. [4.00 a.m Sunday AEST]

Sunday, June 28, 2025

Western Force vs. British & Irish Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Saturday AEST]

Tuesday, July 2, 2025

Queensland Reds vs. British & Irish Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Tuesday AEST]

Saturday, July 5, 2025

South Africa vs. Italy, venue and kick-off time TBC

New South Wales Waratahs vs. British & Irish Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Saturday AEST]

Māori All Blacks vs. Scotland, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei. 4.35 a.m. [1.35 p.m. AEST]

Argentina vs. England, La Plata. Venue and kick-off time TBC

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

ACT Brumbies vs. British & Irish Lions, GIO Stadium, Canberra. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Wednesday AEST]

Saturday, July 12, 2025

South Africa vs. Italy, venue and kick-off time TBC

Australia & New Zealand Invitational vs. British & Irish Lions, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Kick-off time TBC

Argentina vs. England, San Juan. Venue and kick-off time TBC

Saturday, July 19, 2025

South Africa vs. Georgia, venue and kick-off time TBC

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Saturday AEST]

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs. British & Irish Lions, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Tuesday AEST]

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Australia vs. British & Lions, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, Accor Stadium, Sydney. 9.45 a.m. [6.45 p.m. Saturday AEST]

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

The Rugby Championship: South Africa vs. Australia, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg. Kick-off time TBC

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

The Rugby Championship: South Africa vs. Australia, DHL Stadium, Cape Town. Kick-off time TBC

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

The Rugby Championship: Australia vs. Argentina, venue and kick-off time TBC

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

The Rugby Championship: Australia vs. Argentina, venue and kick-off time TBC

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

The Rugby Championship: South Africa vs. Argentina, Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban. Kick-off time TBC

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

The Rugby Championship: Australia vs. New Zealand, venue and kick-off time TBC

The Rugby Championship: Argentina vs. South Africa, Allianz Stadium, London 2pm GMT

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland vs. New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8.10pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: England vs. Australia, Allianz Stadium, London. 3.10pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland vs. United States, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 5.40pm GMT

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland vs. Japan, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 12.40pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: England vs. Fiji, Allianz Stadium, London. 5:40pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland vs. New Zealand, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 3.10pm GMT

Sunday, Nov. 9 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Wales vs. Argentina, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 3.10pm GMT

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland vs Australia, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 8.10pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: Wales vs. Japan, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 5.40pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: England vs. New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, London. 3.10pm GMT

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland vs. Argentina, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 3.10pm GMT

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland vs. South Africa, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 5.40pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: Wales vs. New Zealand, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 3.10pm GMT

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: England vs. Argentina, Allianz Stadium, London. 4.10pm GMT

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland vs. Tonga, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 1.40pm GMT

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 3.10pm GMT

