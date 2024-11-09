Jorgensen the hero as Suaalii shines in stunning Wallabies win

Open Extended Reactions

Young Wallabies wing Max Jorgensen has etched himself into Australian rugby folklore after scoring the match-winning try in the 84th minute to secure a history-breaking victory over England in Twickenham - Australia's first win at the home of rugby since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

But it was Wallabies' debutant and code-hopper Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii who everyone's eyes were trained on as he took flight countless times and offloaded aplenty. It was reminiscent of former Wallaby Israel Folau and his stunning aerial game and will have Joe Schmidt planning for big things from his young star.

Thrown into the deep end in the Wallabies' opening match of the tour, it was sink or swim for the big money signing and already the 21-year-old will have garnered himself plenty of fans Down Under and certainly earned attention from his rivals up north. His ability to get high at the restart was a game changer for the Wallabies, winning the ball back on several occasions in an area Australia has struggled in through the year, while he had at least four offloads to his name in the opening quarter.

Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii soars above the England players to disrupt a restart. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

His incredible ball handling had the Wallabies slicing through gaps on numerous occasions before fullback Tom Wright finally got the rewards from yet another Suaalii tip off, off the back of the Wallabies first entry into England's 22m. Earning a lineout under 10 metres out, the Wallabies spread the ball wide with the outside centre dragging in two defenders before he sneaked a cheeky offload for the fullback to run on the outside and score in the left corner for a fantastic try and what became the catalyst for a stunning Wallabies fight back and eventual win.

"I thought he [Suaalii] was strong," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said of Suaalii post-match. "I thought he was really well supported by Lenny Ikitau.

"Lenny was outstanding. Even right at the end of the game, he took the corner, drew the defender, released Max Jorgensen.

"I thought those two, they dovetailed pretty well through that midfield. Joseph obviously got a few kick-offs back for us. He's a bit of an aerial freak, but at the same time, it was a good learning experience for Joseph as well.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii pops a sublime ball to Tom Wright for Australia's opening try against England. David Rogers/Getty Images

"I think people would now see the opportunity of involving a young man like that, particularly the way he prepared during the week. I thought he was really professional."

While he was kept relatively quiet in the second half it was not for a lack of effort -- he was spotted once again high in the air with an incredible tip off deep inside England's half from a Noah Lolesio kick early in the third quarter -- instead it was the incredible display from his teammates that outshone the young star.

Wright, like usual, turned every touch into gold. He was unafraid to counterattack from deep within his own territory, alongside his wings Andrew Kellaway - who made himself busy through the match - and Dylan Pietsch, leading the Wallabies from inside their 22 into England's red zone in lightning quick speed. He was joined by unstoppable inside centre Len Ikitau, who's 84th minute offload led to the match-winning try. Their dynamism in attack often saw them slicing through small gaps and turning England around.

Len Ikitau delivers the flick pass to Max Jorgensen which saw him score the match-winning try. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Replacement halfback Tate McDermott too was outstanding in his display off the bench, setting up a Harry Wilson try in the 34th minute when he came on as a blood replacement, before his sniping work and quick speed around the ruck gave the Wallabies an edge late in the clash.

The forward pack was at their powering best with Rob Valetini monstering his way through the defence with his carries, Angus Bell leading the team on both sides of the ball, and Fraser McReight putting in tireless work at the breakdown, while Jeremy Williams produced a finish reminiscent of a wing as he dove over in the corner.

It was the Wallabies' most cohesive performance under Schmidt. Their discipline was impressive, conceding just eight penalties despite the endless pressure they faced late in the match; their line speed was at its best; while their ruck work improved as the match wore on.

"We try to build our boring stuff and try to be really good at those things," Schmidt said when asked about building game-dominance.

"It's hard against England, they're so combative, that's hard work. At the same time, I think the boys really rolled their sleeves up. I was delighted with our loose trio. As much as you say getting gain line, I thought Rob Valentini got gain line. Harry Wilson got gain line. They were really combative.

"I thought Fraser McReight was a fantastic link for us. Up that left-hand touch toward the end, through the middle at another time, he was the guy in the right position to handle the ball and move it on. I think between that tight five and the middies and edges, that loose trio tonight, they were outstanding."

But it all threatened to unravel in heartbreaking fashion as England, led by Marcus Smith, stole the lead in a heart stopping final 10-minutes.

Max Jorgensen of Australia dives over for the match-winning try against England. Julian Finney/Getty Images

It felt like something Wallabies fans had seen countless times before; in a winning position late only for the opposition to come over the top in the dying minutes to snatch victory away. But somehow, in a display unseen in a decade, the Wallabies hung tough and stole a historic win.

It will go down as one of the most stunning rugby games ever played. An epic arm-wrestle that included 10 tries -- five apiece - and a masterclass from Smith, who's deft touch and elusive kicking game put his side ahead on three occasions, but it was the Wallabies who showed a level of poise and dogged fight that has eluded them for some time, keeping themselves in the contest in the final minutes.

Three tries were scored in the final five minutes with the Wallabies and England trading the lead as the clock ticked down. First it was Kellaway with what should have been the match-winner for the Wallabies, scooping up a loose ball inside his half and sprinting off for the line with a trail of white jerseys behind him, before England were back on the Wallabies line minutes after the restart and Maro Itoje bundled his way over for the lead once more.

But an Itoje knock on at the restart left the door open just a crack for the Wallabies to somehow dive through.

Maintaining possession off the back of a scrum on the siren, the Wallabies inched their way forward through their tight five before they unleashed across the backline, swung the ball to Ikitau, who swept around the outside of his defender, used his big fend to push him off, before he offloaded to Jorgensen, who ran away down the right flank. And the rest, as they say, is history.

"You're up, you're down, you're up, but one thing I thought stayed up was the effort from the team," Schmidt said.

"I thought the finish, with Lenny Ikitau, Ben Donaldson coming off the bench and tipping it on and Max Jorgensen finishing it for his first Test try, I think he'll remember that one. That's a pretty special moment for that young man as well.

It was a scintillating and mature display from a side that plunged to its lowest depths just 12 months ago but have found the mongrel and fight that has been missing so far this year to keep their Grand Slam dreams alive.