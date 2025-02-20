Wales vs Ireland: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

ESPN's James Regan believes Ireland could rest some players ahead of their trip to Wales in the Six Nations this weekend. (1:08)

Another week of the Six Nations brings Wales another chance to break a now-infamous 14-game losing streak, although leaders Ireland will promise as stern a test as any in the Championship.

Wales will sport their new-look coaching staff for the first time, with Warren Gatland departing after their defeat to Italy, in his place arriving Matt Sherratt.

Will it be enough for Wales to provide what would be the biggest upset of the tournament?

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Key details:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2.15 p.m. UK

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

How to watch: You can wach live on the BBC (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Lineups:

Wales: Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (captain), Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, WillGriff John, Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, Dan Sheehan (captain), Andrew Porter.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Cian Prendergast, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki.

Team news:

Wales: Sherratt wasted no time in overhauling the beleaguered team as he made nine changes to the side from the defeat to Italy.

Sherratt's first selection since taking over from Warren Gatland was expected to see multiple changes and proved correct with four switches in the backline and five among the forwards, including a new front row and centre pairing.

There will be a first cap for English-born winger Ellis Mee, who has played only 10 competitive games for the Scarlets since joining them from Nottingham last year.

Veteran fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who had been drafted back into the squad earlier this week, starts, with Max Llewellyn, another player who Gatland did not call up for this year's Six Nations, linking up with Ben Thomas at centre.

Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and WillGriff John make up the new-look front row as Wales look to pull off a shock win over the much-vaunted Irish and end a record-breaking 14-match losing streak.

Tommy Reffell comes in on the side of the scrum with captain Jac Morgan shifted to blindside flanker.

Ireland: Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland in Cardiff after both Caelan Doris and Rónan Kelleher were ruled out through injury.

It will be Sheehan's first start for Ireland since suffering a serious knee injury against South Africa in Pretoria eight months ago and his inclusion is among seven changes made by coach Simon Easterby from the side that beat Scotland 32-18 at Murrayfield two weeks ago.

Easterby has handed opportunities to players who have been knocking on the door for selection like fullback Jamie Osborne, who replaces Hugo Keenan.

In the front row, Finlay Bealham is rested to allow Thomas Clarkson a first Test start after four substitute appearances while uncapped Jack Boyle gets a berth on the bench.

The coach also brings back Gary Ringrose to partner Robbie Henshaw at centre while Matt Hansen returns to the right wing after a hamstring injury meant he could not face Scotland.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.

