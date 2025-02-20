England vs Scotland: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

The pressure surrounding England felt like it was reaching a crescendo heading into their home Six Nations clash against France last time out, only for rookie fly-half Fin Smith to deliver a last-gasp 26-25 victory.

That momentum will be tested when Scotland travel to Twickenham in what has been a happy hunting ground for Gregor Townsend's side in recent years -- their last defeat at the old stadium came in 2017.

Will England continue their momentum and reclaim the Calcutta Cup? Or will a depleted Scotland reign victorious for a fifth successive year?

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Key details:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4.45 p.m. UK

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

How to watch: You can wach live on the ITV (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Luc Ramos (Fra)

Television Match Official: Tual Trainini (Fra)

Lineups:

England: Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Ben Curry, Harry Randall, Elliot Daly.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Rowe, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell (co-captain), Ben White, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall.

Team news:

England: England have made one change, with Ollie Chessum replacing George Martin in the second-row.

Steve Borthwick's selection, with England again going early in the week with their team announcement, means Marcus Smith continues at fullback and Fin Smith is named at fly-half. That was the combination which helped steer England to their round two victory over France.

Elsewhere, Tom Curry is fit to start at blindside flanker, while Chessum is named at lock and Martin is included among the replacements.

Scotland: Fly-half Finn Russell has been passed fit to start, but wing Darcy Graham has not recovered in time and misses out.

The pair suffered concussion after colliding in the first half of the defeat by Ireland on Feb. 9.

Kyle Rowe comes in for Graham, while two other changes see the introduction of loose-forward Jamie Ritchie and prop Pierre Schoeman

