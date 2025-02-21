Italy vs France: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Italy and France ahead of their clash in Rome this weekend. (1:13)

Italy did not have to wait long for their first Six Nations victory this year, earning a solid home win over Wales last time out. But tougher opposition is on the horizon as France travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

France will be looking to send a message after a series of mistakes culminated in a last-gasp defeat to England in their Round 2 clash -- a performance defensive coach Shaun Edwards described as "the oopsies."

Will France turn their form around, or will Italy continue their resurgence under head coach Gonzalo Quesada?

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's clash.

Key details:

When: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. UK

Where: Stadio Olympico, Rome

How to watch: You can wach live on the ITV (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ire) & Craig Evans (Wal)

Television Match Official: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Lineups:

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Simone Gesi, Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Riccardo Favretto, Manuel Zuliani, Ross Vintcent, Alessandro Garbisi, Jacopo Trulla.

France: Leo Barre, Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (captain), Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Mickael Guillard, Thibaud Flament, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lucu.

Team news:

Italy: Italy's Simone Gesi has replaced injured wing Monty Ioane, with head coach Gonzalo Quesada making two changes to the side which defeated Wales last time out.

Ioane is out with a knee injury and Gesi will make his third appearance for Italy and only his second start, having missed the 22-15 win over Wales through injury after coming off the bench in the opening defeat by Scotland.

The 23-year-old Gesi's other Italy appearance also came against Scotland, when he started in their 2023 Six Nations meeting.

Quesada's only other change to his starting 15 sees hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi replacing Giacomo Nicotera, who drops to the bench, while Danilo Fischetti and Niccolo Cannone will both earn their 50th caps in what is Italy's 50th meeting with France.

France: France coach Fabien Galthie restored Thomas Ramos at fly-half and named seven forwards on the bench after Matthieu Jalibert was ruled out with illness and with Romain Ntamack still suspended.

Damian Penaud needs one try to equal Serge Blanco's national record of 38 but had a torrid handling day against England in the 26-25 defeat at Twickenham two weeks agot. Now, he will have to wait for his chance after being left out of the matchday squad. Theo Attissogbe starts instead on the right wing.

Leo Barre returns at fullback after missing the opening Six Nations victory over Wales and loss to England, while lock Thibaud Flament also makes his first start of this year's competition after recovering from a calf injury.

Galthie's Springbok-style 7-1 forwards/backs split on the bench leaves only scrumhalf Maxime Lucu covering the back line.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.

