Super Rugby Pacific: Can anyone challenge 'Stern Vern's' route-one Blues?

Every new season sparks a myriad of possibilities. Preseason promises positivity for all. Fresh talent, high profile recruits, coaching changes evoke renewed hope among contenders. This year, though, every Super Rugby Pacific side knows they are seeking to stop the Blues.

Seven years of Crusaders dominance sits firmly in the rear vision mirror after Vern Cotter, in his maiden season at the helm, inspired the Blues to bully and bludgeon their way to their first title in 21 years.

Can the Blues back up that drought busting success? There's every reason to suggest so.

The Melbourne Rebels' demise has condensed the Wallabies talent pool which, while unfortunate for rugby in Australia's sporting capital, should improve competitiveness across the board.

The Brumbies continue to fly the Aussie flag but with Dan McKellar installed, a host of Rebels moving to Sydney and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii needing to justify his staggering salary, the Waratahs should improve, and the Reds under Les Kiss will challenge.

After 14 straight years of Kiwi champions it would, however, be a seismic shock if another New Zealand team are not crowned domestic kings.

With Damian McKenzie, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Tupou Vaa'i and Emoni Narawa among their firepower the Chiefs, once again, appear best placed to push the Blues for the title. Memories of the Chiefs one sided loss in last year's final at Eden Park will remain fresh but losing All Blacks Player of the Year Wallace Sititi to injury is a major blow.

Vern Cotter [R] achieved in one season what many other Blues coaches had failed to do since 2003 MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

The Blues, though, are favourites to go back-to-back. For good reason, too. Cotter has re-signed through to the end of next season and with Greg Feek, Jason O'Halloran, Paul Tito and Daniel Halangahu alongside him, the Blues retain a complete coaching team.

Cotter has quickly banished any thoughts of a continuation. He knows the hunters now become the hunted.

Squad wise the Blues remain a formidable force, with supreme depth in all areas. Losing All Blacks lock Sam Darry is a significant setback but with Patrick Tuipulotu leading the charge, not unsurmountable.

With two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett returning to his adopted home the Blues boast a plethora of playmakers any team would envy.

The previously unheralded Harry Plummer guided the Blues to their breakthrough title last year - earning his All Blacks debut in the process. In his swansong season Plummer is determined to repeat that success.

Emoni Narawa [L] and Damian McKenzie will again be the major attacking threats for the Chiefs in 2025 Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The silky Stephen Perofeta is another classy operator from first-five or fullback. And that's just the Blues options at No 10. Their backline is seriously stacked.

Throw in Caleb Clarke's aerial ability and power, Mark Tele'a's deceptive elusiveness, Rieko Ioane's defensive strength and experience, AJ Lam's versatility and the Blues can hurt you from all directions.

Yet for all that strike Cotter transformed the Blues to a combative, direct, uncompromising machine. Such a style didn't always captivate or enthuse casual fans, but it was highly efficient and effective to the point of impossible to stop at times.

The Blues of 2024 broke their long-held enigma thanks to the consistent platform their forward pack laid.

No longer the flash, flat track city slickers the Blues flipped the script to embrace the down and dirty duties. All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tuipulotu, Ricky Riccitelli and Hoskins Sotutu were among their championship-winning heroes.

Caleb Clarke [L] and Hoskins Sotutu were two of the Blues' best in their title run last year Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Sotutu, last year's MVP, and Riccitelli, the most accurate lineout thrower, have points to prove after being overlooked for national recognition.

Collectively there's no sense the Blues are content. Anything but. They want the mantle. They welcome the heat. After watching the Crusaders carve a dynasty, they want more dominance.

Cotter, known as 'Stern Vern', will ensure no complacency creeps in.

"To be perfectly honest, I can't even remember we won it," Cotter said. "And I think that's probably the best way to be, to just go back out and win this competition that's in front of us. There's no credit for winning last year, we start at zero points like everybody else."

Stylistically, don't expect the Blues to stray far from their established blueprint. Why would they? There will be tweaks, evolution, sure, but Cotter is unapologetic about the seemingly simplistic approach he honed in France and successfully implanted on Super Rugby.

"We back ourselves to put in a bit more speed and variation to the game just to keep people guessing," Cotter said. "But scoring the most tries in the competition and having the best defence, I don't know you really want to change basic things around that, so we'll double down on some of the stuff that we've done."

Last year the Hurricanes, in Clark Laidlaw's first season, surprised everyone to usurp the Blues and top the regular season, only to be toppled by the Chiefs in their semifinal.

With All Blacks Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Billy Proctor, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Tyrel Lomax in their ranks the Canes should shake the tree once more, but they have been hit hard in the playmaker department with Brett Cameron out for the season and Ruben Love gradually returning from offseason surgery. Jordie Barrett's one season sabbatical with Leinster will be felt, too.

While they've lost their fear factor the Crusaders, with Will Jordan, Scott Barrett and Tamaiti Williams among others back on deck must surely improve. But they, too, have playmaking problems that are unlikely to be solved this season. James O'Connor offers an experienced head but is unlikely to be a saviour.

All signs, therefore, point to an overarching theme.

Can anyone halt the Blues?