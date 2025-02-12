Six Nations: England confident Tom Curry, George Martin will face Scotland - sources

Take a look back at the numbers behind England's 26-25 win against France in the Six Nations. (2:06)

England are confident Tom Curry and George Martin will be fully fit to face Scotland on Feb. 22, sources have told ESPN.

Curry and Martin have been listed under rehabilitation in the latest training squad which was released on Wednesday.

With the Six Nations on a break week, Curry and Martin will still be in England camp in the coming days to continue rehabilitation and are expected to return to training next week.

Tom Curry has been impressive for England during the Six Nations. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Back-row Henry Pollock, 20, has been added to the squad.

Exeter winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has also been named under rehabilitation after opting against surgery on his dislocated shoulder. He could potentially play in the latter stages of the Six Nations.

England will look to end a four-year losing run against Scotland when the two clash at Twickenham, following their dramatic 26-25 win over France last Saturday.

England:

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart, Tom Willis.

Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward.

