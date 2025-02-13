Marlie Packer: New Red Roses captain 'right thing' for team

Open Extended Reactions

Former England captain Marlie Packer has said that Zoe Aldcroft taking over as Red Roses skipper for 2025 was the "right thing" for the team.

Aldcroft was appointed as the team's new captain on Jan. 9, with Packer, 35, named vice-captain along with 28-year-old Megan Jones.

England's Six Nations campaign begins on March 22 when the defending champions host Italy at the LNER Community Stadium in York. Aldcroft is also set to lead England into their home Rugby World Cup that starts in August.

Packer, who has more than 100 England caps and was named World Player of the Year in 2023, said head coach John Mitchell's handing of the reins to Aldcroft was the correct decision.

"Mitch [John Mitchell] and I have a really good working relationship, deep down I know it is the right thing for the squad," Packer told the BBC.

Zoe Aldcroft, left, replaced Marlie Packer as England captain in January. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

"I said that to him at the time, I 100% back Zoe. She is an incredible player but also an amazing human as well.

"I am still part of the leadership team. I am still a vice-captain so I still feel valued.

"If I had been completely dropped I would be thinking if my World Cup was over. It is what is right for us, for the squad going into this World Cup."

Packer took over as captain following Sarah Hunter's retirement in 2023. She has won seven Six Nations titles and was part of the team that lifted the 2014 World Cup.

The decision to replace Packer as captain came amid growing competition for places in the back-row.

"If you look at my playing minutes over the last couple of seasons, I have been subbed off around the 60-70-minute mark and then Zoe has taken over as captain," Packer said.

"I think Zoe has played every game for England since coming back from her knee injury. She was only meant to play 40-50 minutes on her first game back and played 80 minutes.

"You want an 80-minute captain and someone who leads by example. Zoe does that and quite openly says it is not about the way she talks but the actions."

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup draw

- World Rugby: Rebel league won't detract from Women's World Cup