Open Extended Reactions

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has explained the reasoning behind his decision to step away from the role later this year as one of his fellow Kiwis confirmed he would not be applying to be his replacement.

Rugby Australia recently announced that Schmidt had agreed to extend his tenure through to the end of the Rugby Championship but that the Kiwi would go no further, meaning a replacement must be found before the spring tour later this year.

It was no secret that Schmidt had wanted to spend more time with his family - his son suffers from severe epilepsy - in New Zealand, and that eventually proved the catalyst for the Kiwi, after he had originally returned from Ireland in 2020 with the same goal.

"I've got to say the first thing is I've loved it, loved the opportunity," Schmidt told Stan Sport. "It's been a privilege and the players, the staff, it's been a bit of a whirlwind, but it's been a heck of a lot of fun.

"And so it's disappointing for me but I also know that it's something that I need to commit to finishing up."

RA had hoped to have Schmidt's future cleared up by the end of 2024, but it took a further month as the two parties negotiated a short-term extension that will see him continue for a further six Tests.

That includes a two-game tour of South Africa at the start of the Rugby Championship, an already-daunting task that would have become all the more challenging if Schmidt had stepped away after the British & Irish Lions series as originally planned.

Joe Schmidt has at least given the Wallabies some stability by agreeing to stay on for the Rugby Championship Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"I also know that to finish up after the Lions, six days, you're flying to Joburg to play the South Africans. I don't think that's the best time for a transition. So the end of the TRC is probably a good compromise," Schmidt said.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing the boys go against the Lions and working with them again."

RA boss Phil Waugh told reporters in December that the governing body had already been working on contingency plans should Schmidt step away, confirming that he was confident one of Australia's four Super Rugby Pacific coaches could move into the top job.

That does not however mean that RA wouldn't consider another overseas option, with Ireland great and current La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara flagging his interest in the soon-to-be-vacant role.

Kiwis Vern Cotter and James Joseph have also had their names thrown into the mix, though each is contracted in New Zealand beyond 2025.

And asked about his interest in the Wallabies job following his side's heart-breaking 36-35 loss to the Waratahs, Joseph said: "No, mate. I'm a Highlander."

Ben Donaldson scored a brilliant individual try to get Western Force the win over Moana Pasifika James Worsfold/Getty Images

Schmidt meanwhile also explained his focus for Super Rugby Pacific, which began in pleasing fashion for the Australian contingent with a perfect 3-0 return over the weekend, including the Brumbies' drought-breaking win in Fiji.

No Australian team had previously won on Fijian soil, while both the Waratahs and Western Force showed great character in finding a way to win in the dying stages of their Round 1 fixtures.

Schmidt said he would be looking closely at the aerial skills of the back three and wanted players to work hard for repeated efforts.

"A priority for us is making sure they're back in the game, they're on their feet, that they're seeing things early, moving early and getting to where the team needs them to be," he said.

"And some of those repeatable behaviors when they look after the ball or they look after each other at the breakdown, some of the skill factors, the quality of their passing game.

"Their ability to find space in their kicking game and the quality of the catching. We know that the catch is going to be more contested than ever. So that's another thing to build on."