Salford vs St. Helens: RFL launches investigation into hosts' 82-0 defeat

Salford's 82-0 Super League defeat to St. Helens is being investigated by the governing Rugby Football League (RFL) to decide if the match "brought the sport into disrepute."

A youthful and depleted Red Devils team were dismantled by St. Helens on Saturday, with Tristan Sailor scoring four of Saints' 15 tries on his first appearance for the 10-time Super League winners.

"The RFL have today contacted Salford Red Devils to confirm that a compliance investigation will be launched to consider the circumstances around their squad selection for Saturday's Betfred Super League fixture at St Helens, and whether they have brought the sport into disrepute," the RFL said in a statement on Monday.

"The club have seven days in which to respond."

Salford named just 16 players in their squad, including eight debutants after a salary cap was imposed by the RFL in January. Those restrictions were kept in place despite Salford announcing the completion of a takeover by a new consortium after months of financial problems.

The RFL's investigation could result in Salford being charged with a breach of operational rules, including the requirement that each club "has at all times a squad of players sufficient to meet its obligations in all competitions."

Salford is facing a range of potential sanctions, the harshest being a points deduction.

Sam Burgess, a former England international who is now the coach of Warrington Wolves, was among those criticising Salford, saying the team selection left "a kind of black mark on the competition."

The 82-0 score was a record win in the Super League since its first season in 1996.

