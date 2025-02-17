Six Nations: Scotland hope Darcy Graham, Finn Russell fit for England clash

Relive three classic Six Nations games between England and Scotland ahead of their clash in Cardiff this weekend. (1:05)

Scotland are hopeful both Darcy Graham and Finn Russell will be fit to face England on Saturday in the Six Nations.

Graham and Russell were both concussed in Scotland's round two defeat to Ireland on Feb. 9.

However, Scotland say they are progressing through the required World Rugby concussion protocols and should return to full training before the end of the week.

That prognosis means that if everything goes to plan, they will be in the mix for Saturday's match at Twickenham.

Finn Russell was injured in Scotland's game against Ireland. David Rogers/Getty Images

That news will come as a huge boost to Scotland, but they could be without scrum-half George Horne. He picked up a facial injury in Glasgow's win over the Dragons on Sunday. Centre Matt Currie is also injured, while Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club side Soyaux-Angouleme.

Scotland have added Edinburgh duo Ross McCann and Ali Price and Bath's Cameron Redpath to the squad ahead of Saturday.

