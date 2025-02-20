Does O'Connor still have something to add to the Wallabies? (2:22)

Just days after he produced a standout debut for the Crusaders to open Super Rugby Pacific 2025, former Wallabies play-maker James O'Connor has made a frank admission about his time playing fly-half in the gold jersey early in his career.

Speaking to the The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby: Australia and New Zealand podcast on Wednesday, the 34-year-old admitted he didn't have a full understanding of playing the crucial play-making role until he reached his 30s, despite playing in the No.10 jersey 12 years ago during the last British and Irish Lions tour in Australia.

O'Connor was a shock choice for the position under Robbie Deans in a series that resulted in a Lions 2-1 series victory including a 41-16 loss in the decider in Sydney, but believes he now has the understanding and knowledge to take on the role if given the chance in 2025.

"I know where I went wrong last time in the gold jersey. I didn't know how to play the game until I was 30. I had only really learned how to play 10 when I came back to Australia and even then I was still raw," O'Connor said.

"I came back to [the Reds to] play 12. I was not thrown into 10 but was sort of moved into 10. [Former head coach] Brad [Thorn] put me there to steer the ship and that's when I started understanding the game.

"Even three years ago, I did not have the knowledge I have now in how to run the game and do it better. I made many errors.

"I played a game that didn't suit me. If I had more of a voice and I had more knowledge, I wouldn't have run the game that way.

James O'Connor came off the bench and helped guide the Crusaders to a vital first-up win over the Hurricanes Joe Allison/Getty Images

"I couldn't put my imprint on the game because a lot of it was missing me. All I was, was going to be a 10 sitting in the pocket, and that's not the way I play.

"I need to get my hands on the ball and create, and get the ball to our best players, but I've learned that in the last couple of years.

"If my body is fast enough to do what my mind wants to do then let's see what can happen." Coming off the bench in the Crusaders 33-25 win over the Hurricanes in Christchurch to open the season, the play-maker left a mark on the game contributing to several attacking breaks as well as a lovely short pass to Will Jordan that eventually lead to a Sevu Reece try late in the clash.

It was the perfect start O'Connor was after after he made the move to Christchurch earlier this year and with the Lions tour just months away.

O'Connor has been out of the Wallabies jersey since 2022 and was open and honest about his desire to make his way back into gold for the upcoming Lions tour, revealing he'd spoken to Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and had been given an indication of where he stood coming into 2025.

"That (playing for the Crusaders) was probably the biggest driver but that does play into the fact that I do want to play for the Wallabies in that Lions series," he said.

"I am very aware the other guys have got a nod first, but I'm just putting that question out there. If I'm playing well enough and I'm doing a job, why can't I be in the question still?" "The last conversation I had with him was the middle of last year. I don't want to put other coaches in there that have spoken on behalf of me and whatnot but the last conversation that was had was, 'Look, we want to give the young guys a shot, go and do what you've got to do'.

"Me going and doing what I've got to do is still putting myself in the question. It's a very slim chance it will happen, maybe the other guys will step up and dominate.

"I just want to show that I'm putting myself in that question and if I'm doing well... maybe I will flop but who knows. We'll see."

His appearance certainly captured the attention of Crusaders fans as he was given a big welcome by the community with one group of fans paying for his McDonald's order post-match.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, O'Connor can be seen greeting the group in a car after they spotted the Wallabies star in the car behind them and paid for his meal.

James O'Connor has had a great welcome to Crusaders country 🍟 #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/22C8PoUZ47 — RUGBYcomau (@rugbycomau) February 16, 2025

With the play-maker eligible to pull on the All Blacks jersey later this year, it could be a case of New Zealand supporters attempting to butter up the Australia, but given his determination to make it back into the Wallabies set up, it could be too little too late.