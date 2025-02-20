Six Nations: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has surgery, doubt for Lions tour

Open Extended Reactions

England star Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss the rest of the Six Nations and is a doubt for the British & Irish Lions tour after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this week.

Feyi-Waboso suffered a dislocated shoulder in December but there were hopes that he'd be able to rehab the injury and avoid surgery. But after two months of deliberation, Feyi-Waboso had the operation on Wednesday, one which has a 12-14-week recovery period.

There's been ambiguity over whether Feyi-Waboso would require surgery ever since he sustained the injury in December.

England's Immaneul Feyi-Waboso has undergone shoulder surgery. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Despite Exeter originally recommending surgery, Feyi-Waboso then held off, with the hope intense treatment would see him recover from the injury in time for the end of the Six Nations.

He was even called into England's squad last week for a day's rehabilitation, but after much deliberation, he's eventually had the procedure.

Feyi-Waboso is one of 17 England players on enhanced contracts, meaning the England staff have final say on medical matters. The timeframe means he's likely to be fit again in May, but he'll have limited opportunities to prove his match fitness to Lions boss Andy Farrell.

