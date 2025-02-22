Wales 18 Ireland 27: Visitors' Grand Slam tilt alive after Cardiff scare

Wales set a new record for their most consecutive losses in the Six Nations, after defeat to Ireland in a hard-fought encounter. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Ireland edged past a valiant Wales 27-18 on Saturday to win the Triple Crown and maintain their hopes of a record third straight Six Nations title.

Wales came within a whisker of ending their losing streak -- now at 15 games -- with Ellis Mee's leap over the line in the final 10 minutes being deemed a knock-on having initially been awarded as a try.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 3 - France 2 1 2 42 6 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 2 1 0 -5 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

Ireland top the Six Nations table with 14 points from three matches, while Wales are bottom with one, but interim coach Matt Sherratt can have few complaints over the performance of his side.

The reigning champions, who lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20-minute red card in the first half, were under pressure for much of the game, especially in the scrum.

Their defence was excellent, however, and they scored tries through number eight Jack Conan and fullback Jamie Osborne, before the boot of flyhalf Sam Prendergast carried them to victory.

Wales were vastly improved from the side who slipped to dour defeat after dour defeat under former coach Warren Gatland, and scored tries through flanker Jac Morgan and winger Tom Rogers, before falling short of what would have been a shock victory.

"That was exactly what we expected coming to Cardiff, it was a proper test match," Ireland captain Dan Sheehan said.

Wales defence was much improved against Ireland but it wasn't enough to stop the reigning champions. Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"We said all week that they [Wales] will have their moments of strength and we have to stick to what we do, stay calm and not panic, and that is what we did.

"We rely heavily on our bench, they came on and made a huge impact to lift the boys with huge energy."

The Wales players looked as though a weight had been lifted off their shoulders as they played with invention and the freedom to run the ball at every opportunity.

"Really proud, for the week we have had, there has been a lot of learnings and to put in a performance like that against one of the best teams in the world is superb," Morgan said.

"He [Sherratt] has been great and driving the message to the players of enjoying the game, being brave and taking opportunities.

"We will gain a lot of confidence to build on today's performance."

Ireland took an early lead thanks to a try from Conan, but Wales settled into the game and put pressure on the visitors.

Four scrum penalties and the red card for Ringrose helped their cause and having trailed by 10 points, Wales led 13-10 at half-time.

Ringrose received a yellow card, later upgraded to red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Wales centre Ben Thomas that resulted in head-on-head contact.

Wales took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Morgan burrowed his way over the tryline under a pile of bodies.

The home side extended their lead early in the second period as they made their numerical advantage count when Rogers dotted down in the corner with a spectacular flying finish.

Ireland landed a penalty before Bundee Aki came on at the completion of the 20-minute red card and the visitors were restored to 15 players.

They scored a super second try as a cross-kick to the corner was athletically tapped back by winger James Lowe into the hands of Osborne who levelled the game at 18-18.

Trailing by six points, Wales thought they had scored a late try through winger Mee that was chalked off by the Television Match Official for a knock-on, and the unerring boot of Prendergast kept Ireland ticking over on the scoreboard.

- Who could replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach?

- Tom Hamilton on Gatland exit: This marks Wales Rugby nadir

- James Regan on France: 'Golden generation' need title more than ever

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list