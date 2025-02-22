Wales 18 Ireland 27: Matt Sherratt 'loved' hosts' display despite defeat

Wales set a new record for their most consecutive losses in the Six Nations, after defeat to Ireland in a hard-fought encounter. (0:47)

New interim Wales coach Matt Sherratt wanted his side to be fearless in their Six Nations clash with champions Ireland and, despite a 27-18 defeat in Cardiff on Saturday, believes there is much to build on after a display full of heart and ambition.

Wales, who have slipped to a record-low No. 12 in the world rankings, suffered a 15th straight defeat but put in arguably their best performance in that horror run which was mostly under beleaguered former coach Warren Gatland.

Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt took the reins following Warren Gatland's exit. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

The game was on a knife-edge at 18-18 deep into the second half, before the boot of Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast took the visitors clear in the closing stages when he landed three penalties.

"Firstly, I loved it, it was a great game," Sherratt told the BBC. "This week has just been about us trying to get some confidence in the group and then trying to imprint what we've done on the field, and for large parts they did that.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 3 - France 2 1 2 42 6 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 2 1 0 -5 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

"We put a clear plan together for the players, one or two things we thought we could put all our energy into, because there has been no lack of emotion and passion from the boys.

"It was just about removing the fear and letting them go on the field and express themselves a little bit within our structures."

Wales travel to Scotland for their next fixture on March 8, before they host England a week later to close their championship.

