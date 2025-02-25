All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu joins Toulon aged 42

Open Extended Reactions

Ma'a Nonu won two Rugby World Cups with New Zealand. Getty

All Blacks veteran Ma'a Nonu will play for Toulon until the end of the season at the age of 42.

Nonu is one of rugby's finest centres and has been playing in Major League Rugby for San Diego Legion. But he has answered Toulon's call and joins his former side as a medical joker through to the end of the season.

It is quite a move given Nonu is in the twilight of his career. The 42-year-old had been spending time at Toulon helping with the coaching, but he is now available to face Lyon at the weekend. If he plays, he will become the oldest ever player to run out in the Top 14.

He has already had two stints at Toulon, the first coming between 2015 and 2019 and then returning again in 2020 as a medical joker.

Nonu won 103 caps for the All Blacks from 2003 to 2015 and won the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup titles with New Zealand.