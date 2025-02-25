Six Nations: Wales' Dewi Lake returns for England, Scotland games

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Ireland and Wales ahead of their clash in Cardiff this weekend. (1:01)

Wales have received a boost ahead of their final Six Nations matches after Dewi Lake was added to the squad ahead of Scotland and England.

Lake, 25, was co-captain for Wales in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and took on the honour for their tour of Australia and in the autumn internationals.

He missed the first three rounds of the competition with a bicep injury but he's now back in the mix for their trip to Scotland on March 8 and the clash with England in Cardiff on March 15.

While Lake has been added to the squad, Wales have announced that six players have been released back to their regions for the weekend's matches: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Ben Warren (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets) and Joe Roberts (Scarlets).

Wales are on a 15-match losing run but showed improvements in their defeat to Ireland at the weekend under interim coach Matt Sherratt.

