Six Nations: England's George Martin ruled out for last two games

England lock George Martin will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with knee and shoulder injuries, skills coach Kevin Sinfield has said.

"Unfortunately he won't play any further part in the Six Nations for us. He's actually got two [injuries] -- the knee, which has been a niggle for some time, and the shoulder as well. It will be the shoulder that will keep him out," Sinfield said.

"We're very hopeful it won't be long after the Six Nations but there's still some medics investigating further."

"I think it's how he plays. He's that aggressive and that physical that at points his body takes the toll," he added.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

"You get better with age at understanding your body - what you can and can't do with it. George is still working some of those bits out but he's done it in the way we'd like him to which is being so physical and so aggressive. Defensively he's been very good for us all the way through.

"We'll miss him. Attitudinally, he's up there with the best of them with what he brings aggression-wise."

England next host Italy on March 9 before closing out their Six Nations campaign away to Wales on March 15.

Steve Borthwick's side are third in the table, four points behind leaders Ireland.

