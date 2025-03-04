Scotland vs Wales: Gareth Anscombe set to play, Josh Adams ruled out for visitors

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Scotland and Wales ahead of their clash at Murrayfield this weekend. (1:01)

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has been cleared to play in Saturday's Six Nations fixture against Scotland at Murrayfield, but wing Josh Adams has been ruled out with a hamstring problem as the team look to end a 15-game losing streak.

Anscombe left the field with a suspected concussion in the 27-18 loss to Ireland last time out but has been cleared to play and will likely retain his place in the starting XV, which will be announced on Thursday.

The experienced Adams missed the Ireland clash and has not recovered in time, scrum coach Adam Jones told reporters on Tuesday.

Gareth Anscombe is set to play against Scotland on Saturday. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Wales were vastly improved against the Irish with interim coach Matt Sherratt in charge for the first time and will look to build on that versus a Scotland side they have fared well against in the last two decades.

Wales have won 18 of their previous 23 clashes with the Scots, but have lost the last two, including a thrilling 27-26 result in Cardiff last year.

