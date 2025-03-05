Ireland vs France: Thierry Henry makes visit before Six Nations clash

Take a look at the record breaking numbers from France's 73-24 win vs. Italy in the Six Nations. (0:48)

How Six Nations history was made in Italy vs. France (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Football legend Thierry Henry has given France's rugby team a helping hand in their preparations ahead of their crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday.

Henry is not a popular figure among France's hosts this weekend: He famously denied the Republic of Ireland a place at the 2010 FIFA World Cup after his handball went undetected in the lead-up to a goal.

The goal ensured that France progressed into the tournament, subsequently knocking Ireland out the running, and uproar from the decision led to requests for a rematch and even the changing of the handball rule.

Thierry Henry visits France's Rugby team ahead of the Six Nations. Photo from X: @FranceRugby

Ireland host France in arguably the most anticipated match of the Six Nations as the two top teams battle to take the title.

France, who took the Six Nations crown in 2022 with a grand slam win, fell short in the quarterfinals of their home World Cup the following year and Henry praised captain Antoine Dupont for his resilience.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

"I think this can be an example for everyone. He injures his face, he comes back and it's him who launched all the attacks," Henry said after the defeat. "He stopped everyone, he tackled, he put his head in and then see him cry at the end."

Head coach Fabien Galthié has previously called upon famous names to spur on his France team including yacht racer Thomas Coville, MMA fighter Benoît Saint-Denis and actor Jean Dujardin.

With Ireland on the brink of a Grand Slam and unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations win, Galthié will hope Henry's experience in contest with Ireland with push his side to clinch the title.