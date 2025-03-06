Ireland vs France: Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud start in Six Nations clash

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Ireland and France ahead of their crucial match in Dublin this weekend. (1:05)

Sexton wins it at the death for Ireland (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

France fly-half Romain Ntamack will return from suspension against Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday with winger Damian Penaud also back in the starting XV after missing the match against Italy.

Ntamack has missed the last two matches through suspension after picking up a red card against Wales and being handed a two-match suspension.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

Penaud, who has 37 international tries and is one short of Serge Blanco's all-time France record, also did not play against the Azzurri after a disappointing performance in the 26-25 defeat by England.

"[Ntamack] has been training with us throughout the tournament. He's part of the team dynamic," coach Fabien Galthié told reporters on Thursday.

"Damian is back in the team because he has undeniable potential and he's ready to play against Ireland."

Ireland lead the standings on 14 points, three ahead of France, whose chances of winning the tournament hang in the balance when they visit the Aviva Stadium.

"This match has special stakes, we know that and that's what we want," Galthie said.

Romain Ntamack (L) and Damian Penaud (R) will start against Ireland. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"What's more, it's a match against the best European nation in the last three or four years.

"They're a very high-level team, one of the two best nations in the world, if not the best, and they're playing at home. It's true that the challenge is immense. And taking on a huge challenge is what we're looking for."

England are in third place with 10 points ahead of their home game with Italy on Sunday.

France XV to face Ireland:

Jean-Baptise Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Mickaël, Guillard, François Cros, Paul Boudehent, Grégory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont (captain), Romain Ntamack, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Yoram Moefana, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Emmanuel Meafou, Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lucu.

- Six Nations grades: England show progress; Wales get F

- Lions watch: Is Sam Prendergast pushing Finn Russell at No. 10?

- Monday overreactions: England's attack in need of revamp?

- Who could replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach?

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures