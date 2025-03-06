Scotland vs Wales: Visitors unchanged for penultimate Six Nations match

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Scotland and Wales ahead of their clash at Murrayfield this weekend. (1:01)

Wales have named an unchanged starting XV for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup to take on Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield as interim coach Matt Sherratt keeps faith with the selection that lost to Ireland.

Wales were beaten 27-18 last time out but with a vastly improved display against the champions in Cardiff.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

Sherratt has rewarded those players with another start as they seek to end a 15-game losing streak that has seen them slip to a record low 12th in the world rankings.

Wales are bottom of the Six Nations table with one point from three games, while Scotland are fourth on six points.

Ellis Mee made his debut for Wales against Ireland and impressed enough to keep his place on the wing. He makes up a back three with Tom Rogers and fullback Blair Murray.

Max Llewellyn and Ben Thomas continue as the centre pairing and Gareth Anscombe has recovered from a suspected concussion, after leaving the field against Ireland, to play alongside scrum-half Tomos Williams.

Hooker Elliot Dee has props Nicky Smith and WillGriff John either side of him, while Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands are in the second row and Tommy Reffell and Jac Morgan make up the loose trio with number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Gareth Anscombe is fit to start at fly-half for Wales. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Former captain Dewi Lake is fit after an injury layoff and takes his place among the replacements. He will likely replace Dee at some point to feature in his first Six Nations game for three years.

"This week we've challenged ourselves to keep improving. We want to keep the same intent and bravery as we showed last time out, but making sure that we are building on our game," Sherratt said.

"We're excited for the challenge of playing Scotland in Edinburgh and can't wait to get out there on Saturday."

Wales have won 18 of their previous 23 clashes with the Scots but have lost the last two, including a thrilling 27-26 result in Cardiff last year.

Wales XV to face Scotland:

Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, WillGriff John, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Jac Morgan (captain), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Ellis Mee, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers, Blair Murray.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.

