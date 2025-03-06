Scotland vs Wales: Winger Darcy Graham returns for hosts

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Scotland and Wales ahead of their clash at Murrayfield this weekend. (1:01)

Winger Darcy Graham will return for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales in the only change to the team narrowly beaten by England in their last game.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

Graham suffered concussion after colliding with teammate Finn Russell in the first half of the home defeat by Ireland last month and did not recover in time for the 16-15 loss at Twickenham on Feb. 22.

Russell, who missed crucial kicks in the game that could have delivered another Calcutta Cup triumph for Scotland, retains his place, and role as co-captain, as expected with coach Gregor Townsend showing faith in all the others who featured against England.

Graham replaces Kyle Rowe, who drops to the bench for the clash at Murrayfield.

Darcy Graham will return for Scotland against Wales. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rory Sutherland, who was named among the replacements against England but then pulled out because of a back problem, returns to the bench while George Horne also comes in among the substitutes.

Scotland beat Italy in their opening encounter of this year's tournament but defeats to Ireland and England leave them facing another disappointing campaign.

Scotland XV to face Wales:

Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Finn Russell (co-captain), Duhan van der Merwe, Tom Jordan, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe.

