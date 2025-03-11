Six Nations permutations: How France, England and Ireland can win title

Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss where this current French team sits amongst the greats of French rugby. (1:33)

The 2025 Six Nations is almost over, with just one round of fixtures remaining before the champions will be crowned.

For so long, it seemed as though the trophy would be headed to Rome, where Ireland will be facing Italy. But last weekend changed all that as France delivered a memorable 42-27 win over Simon Easterby's side.

That result more than any other has shaken the standings, but what does each team need to do to end victorious?

Round 5 matches

Italy vs. Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 2.15 p.m. GMT

Wales vs. England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 4.45 p.m. GMT

France vs. Scotland, Stade de France, Paris. 8 p.m. GMT

Ireland

Highest possible finish: Champions

Lowest possible finish: Fourth

Up first this weekend will be Ireland, who had been hoping that a win over Italy would have delivered a Grand Slam and a record third-straight Six Nations title. Instead, their outlook is different now and their fate decided by results elsewhere.

Ireland are third as it stands, one point behind second-place England and two behind leaders France. It means that they have to secure a bonus-point victory and then hope that both Scotland stun France and that Wales at least stop England from securing a bonus point.

England

Highest possible finish: Champions

Lowest possible finish: Fourth

With just an away date against wooden spoon favourites Wales standing in their way, England remain in the hunt to win their first Six Nations title since the COVID-19-shortened tournament in 2020.

Wales, despite their infamous 16-game losing streak, could still pose a threat to Steve Borthwick's side, but a bonus-point win would mean only France could ruin their title ambitions.

They will need Scotland to produce an upset against France in Paris. Any French victory, even without a bonus point, would stop England from winning, given their points difference (20) is vastly inferior to France's (106).

France

Highest possible finish: Champions

Lowest possible finish: Third

The task for Fabian Galthie's side could not be simpler: Win on Saturday and the spoils will be theirs.

There are other scenarios in which France could still win. Should Ireland and England both lose their respective games, then it will be wrapped up before a ball is kicked. If either of those two sides taste victory, though, France will be challenged to get over the line against a stuttering Scotland.

Scotland

Highest possible finish: Champions (albeit unlikely)

Lowest possible finish: Fourth

It would take a remarkable feat for Scotland to lift the title, although it could still happen on paper. They would need Italy and Wales to win their games against all odds and would then need to themselves beat France by 52 points for a huge points difference swing. It would be the greatest finale to any Six Nations -- perhaps any sporting event ever -- should it happen.

Let's instead focus on more realistic outcomes. Scotland need a win if they re going to finish anywhere but fourth place. In that scenario, they would go ahead of Ireland should Italy win. They could also go ahead of defeated England should their point difference (3) exceed theirs (20) at the final whistle.

Italy

Highest possible finish: Fifth

Lowest possible finish: Wooden spoon

For Italy, it's a case of looking over their shoulders rather than chasing a team ahead. With four points, they are an unassailable seven points behind Scotland.

However, Wales are just behind the Azzurri with three points. A bonus point for Italy would be enough to keep Wales at bay should England win. However, if Italy fail to beat Ireland and do not score the four tries needed for a bonus point, then Wales will fancy a shot at eclipsing them at the final hurdle.

Wales

Highest possible finish: Fifth

Lowest possible finish: Wooden spoon

It's been a gloomy tournament for Wales. Without a win since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a defeat to England would be nightmare-fuel for any Welsh rugby fan as they would then look toward a summer still needing to end the streak.

However, there is still room for success on Saturday, even if the unwanted losing streak continues. A bonus point could be enough to lift interim boss Matt Sherratt's side to fifth place, should Italy be unable to add to their points tally.

A low-scoring defeat would mean Wales end in last place, though, with lots of soul searching from the WRU to follow.

