Six Nations: Wales challenged to playoff by Georgia coach

Georgia head coach Richard Cockerill has said his side deserve to face Wales for a chance to appear in next year's Six Nations.

Wales' losing streak stretched to 17 games as they finished without a win in this year's tournament, earning them the wooden spoon for a second straight year.

It also meant they were overtaken by Georgia in the world rankings.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 5 4 5 125 21 2 - England 5 4 4 74 20 3 - Ireland 5 4 3 18 19 4 - Scotland 5 2 3 -16 11 5 - Italy 5 1 1 -82 5 6 - Wales 5 0 3 -119 3

"If you are finishing bottom of the Six Nations why do you just get free rein to turn up next year and play?" Cockerill said.

"We want the opportunity to prove that we can compete, so surely that's logical we get the opportunity to have a playoff.

"It would be the richest game in World Rugby -- Georgia versus Wales at some point in the near future to see who plays in the Six Nations for the next tournament.

"That's jeopardy, isn't it? That would be a game people would want to watch."

Any change to the make up of the Six Nations, which expanded from five team to add Italy in 2000, would likely have huge financial ramifications for which country was removed.

"If you're in the Six Nations you wouldn't want to be voting for that type of playoff, would you?" Cockerill added.

Wales have now lost a record-extending 17 games in a row. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

"Because it might be you, and the ramifications of not being in the Six Nations, from a rugby point of view but also from a financial point of view, would be very, very difficult.

"It's a bit like a Championship football club getting into the Premiership isn't it? You know it would be the richest game in world rugby.

"That would be a game people would want to watch and the money involved and the profile involved for Georgian rugby would catapult us into a completely different sphere if we were good enough to beat whoever finishes bottom.

"And if we lose, well we re-group, we keep developing and we fight for the opportunity to do that again. I don't see that as an unreasonable request."

