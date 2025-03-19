England vs Italy: How to watch Women's Six Nations clash

Open Extended Reactions

The Women's Six Nations kicks into gear this weekend with England beginning their sixth title defence against Italy in York on Sunday.

The tournament will have some extra spice this time around with Women's Rugby World Cup -- to be held across England -- just around the corner.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of England's much-anticipated opener.

Key details

When: Sunday, March 23, 3.00 p.m. GMT.

Stadium: York Community Stadium, York.

Offcials: Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau.

Assistant Referee 1: Doriane Domenjo.

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Leboeuf.

Television Match Official: Chris Assmus.

May Campbell has been a standout for Saracens this year. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

How to watch:

The match will be available to watch on BBC Two in the UK.

What's at stake?

For England, this is where their World Cup preparations begin in earnest.

They have won the Six Nations every year since 2019. On paper, they will face some stiff competition from France in the final match, but they shouldn't have huge issues anywhere else.

John Mitchell will want his side to be ruthless in every match and show they are a class above the opposition wherever possible. It is also a chance for those players looking to nudge their way into the World Cup squad to prove they belong.

Saracens hooker May Campbell has just one England cap, but impressed in Premiership Women's Rugby this season with 16 tries (second only behind Millie David) and a league-best 230 tackles.

Zoe Aldcroft begins her tenure as captain having taken over from Marlie Packer, but the squad has so many great leaders, don't expect too much to change here.

Lineups:

England: To be announced.

Italy: To be announced.

- Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Lions watch: Does England's Tommy Freeman deserve nod?

- Overreactions: Maro Itoje for Lions captain? Wales won't win again this year?

- Tom Hamilton from Cardiff: England's drubbing of Wales shows progress