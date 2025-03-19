Six Nations grades: England get A; Ireland need transition

James Regan and Ruairi Ward debate who should captain the Lions this summer in Australia. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's last look at grading the Six Nations, just weeks ago, turned out quite different. Ahead of Round 4, Ireland were unbeaten and on track for a historic third straight title. France were still reeling from an error-strewn defeat to England. Wales were at the foot of the table.

Yet, by the end, it was France who were crowned champions in Paris, leaving Ireland to finish in third place behind England.

Wales capped proceedings off with a devastating 68-14 defeat. Maybe not everything changed.

ESPN writers Tom Hamilton and James Regan take a renewed look at the tournament and grade each side.

Jump to:

England | Ireland | Wales

Scotland | France | Italy

England

play 1:52 Regan: Jamie George 'has to go' on the Lions tour James Regan believes that Jamie George "deserves" to be selected for the Lions tour in Australia this summer.

Grade: A-

In the moments after England's Round 1 loss to Ireland, there was a familiar feeling in Dublin.

England had played well in parts but still came second best. It was the tale of their autumn internationals and was becoming a repetitive refrain. But over the next four rounds, Steve Borthwick was bold in selection, unafraid to push the limits of the team and picked innovative teams which got the job done against France, Scotland, Italy and then Wales.

The wins over France and Scotland were by a single point, and England rode their luck then, but they deserved that after falling on the wrong side far too many times in 2024.

The win over Italy was a functional victory, but they blew the doors off Wales in Cardiff on the final day, winning with a landslide 68-14. You're seeing the new spine of the team coming through, with Fin Smith enjoying a remarkable tournament while he's also improved some mainstays like Will Stuart.

Overall, this has been a competition where England have moved forward. -- Tom Hamilton

Ireland

play 1:41 Which fly-halfs stood out for Lions selection? Ruairi Ward and James Regan discuss which fly-halfs had the best Six Nations campaign to warrant selection for the Lions tour in Australia.

Grade: B+

The optimism around the Irish team after three rounds seems as if it's from a different competition.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 5 4 5 125 21 2 - England 5 4 4 74 20 3 - Ireland 5 4 3 18 19 4 - Scotland 5 2 3 -16 11 5 - Italy 5 1 1 -82 5 6 - Wales 5 0 3 -119 3

Ireland were impressive against England, got the job done against Scotland and then beat Wales with a much-changed side. All was well. Then came the chastening reality check vs. France in Round 4 and they were sloppy against Italy in Rome.

Four wins from five is not to be sniffed at, but you feel we're starting to see a period of Irish transition.

They bid farewell to three generational players Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray and it's time for the next group to come through. James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park enjoyed good tournaments, while Sam Prendergast came through to nail his colours to the No.10 mast.

The memories which will linger from this tournament were the final two rounds, rather than the opening three. That's recency bias but the brutal nature of the sport. -- Hamilton

Scotland

play 1:19 Who starts on the right wing for the Lions? James Regan and Ruairi Ward discuss who should play right wing on the Lions tour in Australia this summer.

Grade: C+

On one hand, it feels harsh to judge Scotland too much given their injuries, but on the other, they still had a host of star players available. Yet, they couldn't close out a win which they should have against England and failed to fire a shot against Ireland.

Sione Tuipulotu was a big loss before a ball was kicked, but Gregor Townsend's side still boasted a raft of players who will be on the British & Irish Lions' radar. Should fans expect more from a so-called golden generation even with some injuries?

It's hard to see where this side goes next year. Their inconsistency is so limiting and puts them a level below France and Ireland, with England taking steps forward this year.

How many more opportunities will this group have to claim some silverware?

France

play 1:33 Is this the greatest French team ever? Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss where this current French team sits amongst the greats of French rugby.

Grade: A

It was just the hiccup against England which prevented the Grand Slam, but it was a superb tournament from France.

There will be a tinge of disappointment with Antoine Dupont sidelined until at least the end of the season with an ACL injury, but his presence in the squad turned their fortunate around from last year. He is undeniably -- and possibly by quite a distance -- the best player in the world.

However, it was promising to see them close out the match against Ireland and win against Scotland without him. Maxime Lucu was a capable replacement and Romain Ntamack stepped up at fly-half. Louis Bielle-Biarrey gave us some of the most memorable moments of the tournament and promises to provide more for years to come.

This side is so exciting and is fully deserving of the title. -- Regan

Wales

play 1:03 How England made history in Six Nations thrashing of Wales Check out how history was made in England's 68-14 win over Wales in the Six Nations.

Grade: E

Wales are in urgent need of a wholescale reset.

In the next couple of weeks, Wales should appoint a new director of rugby and a head coach. The identity of both positions will be fascinating.

There are reasons for optimism. Jac Morgan was exceptional, while Dewi Lake is a Test hooker for the next decade. Blair Murray impressed at fullback while Ellis Lee took to international rugby with ease. They do have some other exceptional players like Tomos Williams, but its their depth which remains a big issue.

They simply don't have competition for places, and the class to back things up. So that leaves Wales in a predicament and with the ever-growing weight of this losing record.

They're 17 Tests without a win. There was quiet optimism this run would be snapped against England on Saturday. But Borthwick's men had other ideas, instead racking up a record victory. That leaves Wales in the doldrums, and the wooden spoon for a second consecutive year.

It's a grim situation.

Wales' next chance to stop that losing run will be when they face Japan in July. They simply have to stop it then and begin their reset. -- Hamilton

Italy

play 1:00 Italy secure historic win over Ireland Relive three classic Six Nations games between Ireland and Italy ahead of the final round of fixtures this weekend.

Grade: F

Italy trudged to an underwhelming win over the worst Wales sides in history and could hardly land a punch against anyone else.

On their 25th anniversary of being in the competition, there was so much pre-tournament hype around this side and they failed to live up to it.

The players are so talented and show glimpses of brilliance, but they couldn't pull it together for a full 80 minutes. You would hope it was just not their year and a season of learning.

Some tough questions will be asked of their key players and rightfully so, but we expected so much more from Italy this year.

- Lions watch: Does Freeman deserve starting spot?

- Overreactions: Itoje for Lions captain? Wales won't win again this year?

- Tom Hamilton from Cardiff: England's drubbing of Wales shows progress

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- British & Irish Lions fixtures for Australia tour