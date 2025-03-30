England 67 Wales 12: John Mitchell warns against Red Roses boredom

Open Extended Reactions

England coach John Mitchell has warned his team "can't afford to get bored with the basics" after they won their 31st Six Nations game in a row on Saturday.

The Red Roses are the dominant side in women's Rugby. They have won six consecutive Six Nations titles and have the opportunity to win their first World Cup when they host the tournament this summer.

Despite Wales scoring the first points of Saturday's match in Cardiff, Mitchell's side righted themselves to run in 11 tries in a 67-12 thrashing, with World Rugby women's player of the year Ellie Kildunne bagging an eight-minute hat trick.

John Mitchell is looking to deliver the Red Roses' first World Cup this year. David Rogers/Getty Images

"We didn't start particularly well, but we grew into the second half and built some good pressure," Mitchell told the BBC.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 2 2 2 88 10 2 - France 2 2 1 35 9 3 - Ireland 2 1 1 30 5 4 - Scotland 2 1 0 -20 4 5 - Wales 2 0 1 -58 1 6 - Italy 2 0 0 -75 0

"I'm really glad the way we responded to what Wales did to us.

"I think we're a side that can't afford to get bored with the basics, because when our basics are poor that lets us down and brings the opposition into the game."

England travel to face Ireland in Cork in their next Six Nations fixture on April 12.

