Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh has poured cold water on former Wallaby Israel Folau's hopes of playing in Australia this year after ruling the fullback ineligible of facing the British & Irish Lions.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph during the week, Folau admitted he had desires of returning to Australia to take part in the Australia-New Zealand combined XV clash against the Lions set to be played July 12 at Adelaide Oval.

However Waugh has revealed the controversial star won't be considered for selection given he now represents Tonga under World Rugby eligibility laws.

Sensationally axed from the Wallabies in 2019 after a breach of contract over several anti-gay Instagram posts, Folau is currently lining up for Japan's League One with the Urayasu D-Rocks where he continues to be a standout performer and represented Tonga in 2023 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Israel Folau made his Test debut against the British & Irish Lions, scoring two tries in a dramatic loss at Suncorp Stadium Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

"The reality is that the AU-NZ game is made up of Australian-eligible players and obviously New Zealand players," Waugh told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"So essentially, once a player, no matter who the player is, is ineligible for Australia, then that has an impact on their availability."

Waugh also ruled out Folau lining up in the newly announced First Nations and Pasifika side, announcing that only Australian based Super Rugby players would be considered for selection.

"On the First Nations and Pasifika team ... They need to be Australian Super Rugby squad members, and where there's a gap in competitiveness or strength for welfare reasons, there will be the opportunity to choose some players out of Moana Pasifika and the [Fijian] Drua."

RA also revealed they would not assist the code-hopper in seeking special dispensation.

Folau wore the gold jersey on 73 occasions, including the 2015 World Cup, and made his debut against the British & Irish Lions in 2013. At the time of his sacking he was on a contract worth AUS$5-million before he received a multi-million-dollar settlement from Rugby Australia following his departure and hasn't played in Australia since.