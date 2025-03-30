Open Extended Reactions

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie has rejected lucrative overseas deals to remain in New Zealand, recommitting to NRU and the Chiefs for another four years.

The deal locks McKenzie in past the 2027 World Cup and through to the scheduled British & Irish Lions tour in 2029.

It ends months of speculation the playmaker could take up big money deals overseas with the 61-Test All Black in high demand.

Since his return to New Zealand following a sabbatical in Japan playing for the Suntory Sungoliath in 2022, McKenzie has proven himself one of the most exciting playmakers in the game, starting in the first seven of Scott Roberton's matches in charge of the All Blacks last year.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs is tackled by Corey Toole of the Brumbies Dave Rowland/Getty Images

"Damian is such a valuable member of our group. He has an incredible skill set and the ability to change a game. He is just continuing to get better and better, which makes him a critical signing for us heading into the next Rugby World Cup and beyond," Robertson said.

The leading point scorer through the opening seven rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, McKenzie has helped lead the Chiefs to second on the competition table with the flyhalf determined to claim the SRP title.

"I'm incredibly excited to re-sign with NZ Rugby and continue my journey with both the Chiefs and All Blacks," he said.

"The opportunity to represent both teams is something that I'll never take for granted. I feel like I've still got a lot to give to New Zealand rugby and look forward to adding value where I can. I'm extremely motivated to win a championship with the Chiefs and ultimately hope to be a part of a successful Rugby World Cup in 2027 and campaigns beyond that."

McKenzie debuted for the All Blacks in 2016 and appeared in 14 Tests in 2024, including 10 starts, and has constantly been at battle with Beauden Barrett for the starting No.10 jersey.