Women's Six Nations: Wales' Jasmine Joyce-Butchers defends TikTok dance

Wales suffered a devastating home defeat against England in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wales full-back Jasmine Joyce-Butchers has hit back at social media users who criticised her filming a TikTok with an opposing England player after her side's 67-12 defeat on Saturday.

England's 55-point winning margain at the Principality Stadium was the largest of the tournament so far, condeming Wales to a second straight defeat.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 2 2 2 88 10 2 - France 2 2 1 35 9 3 - Ireland 2 1 1 30 5 4 - Scotland 2 1 0 -20 4 5 - Wales 2 0 1 -58 1 6 - Italy 2 0 0 -75 0

As part of the BBC's coverage, Joyce-Butchers performed the viral "Chicken, Banana" dance on TikTok alongside England's Sarah Bern, drawing some negative responses.

A review by the Women's Sport Trust last month showed the huge impact that women's sports has on social media, in particular women's rugby, with U.S. star Ilona Maher generating more TikTok views than Taylor Swift in 2024.

"If we don't love what we do, then why do it?" Joyce-Butchers said in a post on Instagram.

"Yes I am upset, gutted, sad and disappointed with the result, but that doesn't mean I can't be happy, excited and smiling to see such an amazing crowd supporting us.

"Remember to be kind people and put your energy and effort into people who want and accept you for who you are."

Wales are yet to find a win in the tournament having also narrowly tasted defeat in their opener against Scotland. They are next in action against France on April 12.