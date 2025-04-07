Les Kiss is the top Wallabies option, but he can't be a Cheika-lite coach either

Open Extended Reactions

The hunt for Joe Schmidt's replacement as Wallabies coach is starting to feel a bit like the third series of The White Lotus, such has been the drawn-out nature of a process that was first delayed by the Kiwi's own decision-making.

That is aside from the fact that the worldwide smash hit TV show is building to a thrilling unknown conclusion, whereas Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss remains the short-priced favourite to take charge of the Wallabies later this year.

The emergence of former England boss Stuart Lancaster later in the piece suggests Rugby Australia is, rightfully, canvassing all options before anointing Schmidt's successor.

However, given the continuity factor, and the fact that RA boss Phil Waugh was on the record as early as December declaring Australia had succession options on home soil, Kiss has always appeared to have had his nose in front.

A decision could come within two weeks, with Kiss' Reds having the Round 10 bye over Easter. That would seemingly be the ideal week to unveil the former Queensland State of Origin star as the Wallabies' first Australian-born coach since Michael Cheika.

What will be far less ideal is if Kiss brings his hardline stance on penalty goals from Super Rugby Pacific - he cannot be a Cheika-lite Wallabies coach.

As it stands, Queensland are yet to take a penalty goal in Super Rugby Pacific this season. That approach has resulted in two thrilling victories over Western Force, and also helped them put away the Highlanders a fortnight ago, though that road win was more the result of their dominant scrum.

Les Kiss is the front-runner for the Wallabies job, but Rugby Australia is taking its time before announcing Joe Schmidt's successor Michael Bradley/Getty Images

But on Friday night in a rainy Hamilton their decision to kick for the corner, while playing a man down, was a poor one.

With prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen having 1:57 to run in the sin-bin following a dangerous clean-out, the prudent play for Queensland would have been to soak up 60 seconds for an near-unmissable penalty attempt just to the right of the posts.

But they instead went for the corner, lost formation in their rolling maul, and turned the ball over to the Chiefs. When the Reds could have found themselves three points ahead, with under a minute to kill before Toomaga-Allen's return, they remained deadlocked with the Chiefs at 10-all.

When the visitors were given the opportunity to kick for points six minutes later, they gleefully accepted and regained the lead they wouldn't relinquish. On a wet night, when points were at a premium, the Chiefs realised the value of scoreboard pressure.

The Reds did not -- and learned a harsh lesson in the process.

"I think if we had 15 players on the field, we probably would take the three there," Reds captain Tate McDermott said when asked about the decision not to take a shot at goal while Toomaga-Allen was off.

"Obviously I'll wear that as a captain. It was a discussion we had on the field, and we ended up backing the boys. That's what we've done all year, and it obviously didn't come off, we'll review why it didn't come off, and that is something I'll wear as the captain."

McDermott, admirably, took the blame for that decision. But the buck stops with the coach, and Kiss must put his hand up for a mentality that cost his side an invaluable three points.

He could have also got a message down to the touchline demanding his side take the three.

Did the game swing on that decision alone? Absolutely not. And the Reds were right to point out that a similar call resulted in five points in the first half, when they were able to execute from a rolling maul and hooker Matt Faessler scored.

But being so firmly tied to their attacking mindset, despite the state of the game and the conditions, was foolhardy - and Kiss can't take such a mentality onto the Wallabies if he is given the honour of coaching them.

"We're playing an entertaining brand and every now and then you take risks, and I took a risk tonight and it didn't come off," McDermott added.

Kiss' support for his players is one of the reasons why he will be a popular decision as Wallabies coach, if or when he is announced as Schmidt's successor. And by no means are the Reds finished in Super Rugby Pacific this season either, they are still capable of a vital top-two finish. They showed on the weekend, too, they have the squad, and game, to compete with the Chiefs, who have replaced them at the top of the ladder.

The style of rugby the Reds are playing, entertaining as McDermott mentioned, will also be warmly received by fans of the national team.

But it can't be at the expense of pragmatic, measured decision-making, too. That was ultimately one of the reasons that brought about Cheika's downfall in 2019, after the Wallabies were embarrassed by England 40-17 in their quarterfinal in England.

"That's the way we play footy," a gutted Cheika said of his side's attack-at-all-costs game plan. "I'm not going to go to a kick-and-defend game; maybe call me naive but that's not what we're going to do. I'd rather win our way. That's the way Aussies want us to play."

Kiss is a far more reserved character than Cheika, he is a coach who has experience all over the world and one who has already worked at Test level as an assistant. He is measured in what he says and does, and that temperament will be invaluable if he switches red for gold later this year.

But it must also filter through to his on-field leaders, too.

For the Wallabies are not ready for Cheika's return just yet, and nor do they need a Cheika-lite Les Kiss either.