Open Extended Reactions

Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh has declared Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is exceeding expectations in his high-profile code switch, while also handing the selection hopes of departing Wallabies playmaker Noah Lolesio a boost ahead of the British & Irish Lions series.

Suaalii was one of the few positives from the Waratahs' dire 45-28 loss to Moana Pasifika, NSW capitulating completely after leading 21-7 at halftime. The defeat has seen NSW slip to sixth on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, with a tough run of games to come over the next month, including Friday night's visit by the ladder-leading Chiefs.

But in Suaalii, who was playing just his second game back from a toe injury, they at least have a genuine attacking weapon, the code-hopper setting up three of his side's four tries in a classy attacking display that drew praise from coach Dan McKellar.

"It was really encouraging," McKellar said of Suaalii's performance. "I think if Joseph gets good quality ball on the front foot, he showed today what he can do. He'll take a lot of confidence out of that. We just didn't get enough of it in the second half."

Suaalii's effort in Auckland would have pleased Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, but his impact could not have impressed his paymasters at Rugby Australia any more to date, with Waugh lauding his prized recruit during an appearance on the ABC's Offsiders.

"You could say he is exceeding expectations," Waugh said of Suaalii. "I think since rejoining rugby there has been over 10,000 media mentions around him alone just before the Super Rugby season.

"I think a lot of the attention has been on the economic elements [of his impact] but if you look at his ability on the field, equally impressive or even more impressive is the way that he has slotted into the environment culturally.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was superb despite the Waratahs' crushing defeat to Moana Pasifika Dave Rowland/Getty Images

"He's become, for such a young man, a real leader amongst the group and I know that it is infectious on the players that he's playing with, and everyone is just lifting to a standard that's a little bit higher than it has been, and that's been pleasing to see."

Suaalii has already established himself as a popular member of the Waratahs squad, even laying an April Fool's prank on McKellar that briefly had his coach believing he had decided to return to the NRL as early as next year.

But the reality of Suaalii's reported $5.4 million deal - said to also include a two-year extension in his favour - as well as a general tightening of the purses at RA is placing limits on the governing body's ability to retain the level of talent it wants to.

Lolesio is one current Wallaby to commit his future offshore, with Len Ikitau, Jake Gordon and Taniela Tupou also currently weighing up short- or long-term deals overseas.

But in good news for Lolesio, and any other Wallabies player who may be considering a deal in either Japan or Europe, Waugh confirmed that "form" would be the overriding factor when it came to selecting the Australia squad to face the Lions later this year.

"We don't actually have a specific [selection] policy, I think the preference is to pick players who are based locally," Waugh told Offsiders. "I think a lot goes down to geography but also the cohesion that you get from playing with players in the local environment and consistently with each other.

"And so as we go forward, the Lions are here at the end of June and the first Test is July 19, so he'll very much be in the frame and it will come down to form, and selectors choosing who they feel will be the most impactful out on the field in those Test matches.

"So whilst disappointing over the next couple of years, it doesn't change the position at looking at selection for the Lions series."

After a frustrating few years in and out of the Wallabies squad, Lolesio became outgoing coach Joe Schmidt's go-to man at No. 10, starting at fly-half in all but two of Australia's 13 Tests in 2024.

Noah Lolesio has decided to take up an offer in Japanese rugby after the 2025 Test season Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

And speaking on Monday, Lolesio admitted the Kiwi's decision not to extend his contract through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup was one of the main reasons he was heading for Japan.

"I think that was definitely one of the reasons why I decided to go to Japan," Lolesio told reporters in Canberra. "I think I've had three or four coaches ever since I debuted professionally [at test level], so Joe not being here after the Rugby Championship definitely made it tougher for me to stay, to be honest; just the unknown of who the next coach will be and me potentially if I do stay, then to go through the whole [in and out] cycle again.

"I'm not putting on Joe because I totally understand why he's leaving, he's got a family, he's got to look after his family as well, and I'm forever thankful for what he's done for me and my career, especially last year, and I've thanked him on that as well. So yeah that was one of the main reasons why I decided to head overseas."