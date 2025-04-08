        <
          Ireland vs England: How to watch Red Roses' Women's Six Nations clash

          Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 8, 2025, 10:12 AM

          England have made a perfect start to their latest defence of the Women's Six Nations title, with two wins from two. Next up will be Ireland, who will be hoping to prove their credentials and snatch a victory from John Mitchell's side.

          Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

          Key details

          When: Saturday, April 12, 4.45 p.m. GMT

          Stadium: Musgrave Park, Cork

          Offcials: Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau

          Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini

          Assistant Referee 2: Amber Stamp-Dunstan

          Television Match Official: Andrew McMenemy

          How to watch:

          The match will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

          Lineups:

          Ireland: To be announced

          England: To be announced

