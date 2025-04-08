Ireland vs England: How to watch Red Roses' Women's Six Nations clash

Open Extended Reactions

England have made a perfect start to their latest defence of the Women's Six Nations title, with two wins from two. Next up will be Ireland, who will be hoping to prove their credentials and snatch a victory from John Mitchell's side.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details

When: Saturday, April 12, 4.45 p.m. GMT

Stadium: Musgrave Park, Cork

Offcials: Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau

Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini

Assistant Referee 2: Amber Stamp-Dunstan

Television Match Official: Andrew McMenemy