Ireland vs England: How to watch Red Roses' Women's Six Nations clash

England have made a perfect start to their latest defence of the Women's Six Nations title, with two wins from two. Next up will be Ireland, who will be hoping to prove their credentials and snatch a victory from John Mitchell's side.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Key details
When: Saturday, April 12, 4.45 p.m. GMT
Stadium: Musgrave Park, Cork
Offcials: Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau
Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini
Assistant Referee 2: Amber Stamp-Dunstan
Television Match Official: Andrew McMenemy
How to watch:
The match will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
Lineups:
Ireland: To be announced
England: To be announced
