Waratahs assert dominance to win Super Women's title

Winger Desiree Miller has powered the NSW Waratahs to their sixth Super Rugby Women's premiership, defeating archrivals the Queensland Reds 43-21 in Sydney.

Miller was everywhere on Saturday afternoon, exposing the right side of the Reds' defence, providing energy through the middle of the field and scoring a try of her own to lead the Tahs to their second consecutive title.

The win also means the Waratahs remain unbeaten against Australian opponents, having only lost four times in their history.

Georgina Friedrichs added another two tries to her already festive season, and fullback Caitlyn Halse was instrumental in assisting two in the grand final.

They also completed their premiership defence missing key backrower Leilani Nathan and Piper Duck, who were sidelined with injuries.

A uncreative first half meant the Reds weren't able to win their maiden premiership as they continued their Grand Final losing streak, now having lost five deciders.

Prop Eva Karpani did provide a positive performance for Queensland as she equalled the most tries scored by a Reds player in a single season (seven).

But the Tahs dominated from the outset, gaining the ascendancy with two tries in the opening 21 minutes to Friedrichs and Kaitlin Leaney.

Queensland did not look like the side that scored 54 points the week before, as it took them 25 minutes to reach the Tahs' 22.

Karpani did manage to score from the dummy half position in the 27th minute to cut the deficit to five.

But that would be the closest the Reds would come to the Waratahs as on the cusp of half time, dual code prop Faliki Pohiva charged over the centre of the Reds' defence.

After a jittery start to the second half, Queensland cut the deficit back to one try when former Waratah Layne Morgan caught the defence napping off a quick tap and run.

But, Miller burst through the Red's backline to give the Tahs breathing room in the 61st minute.

In the next attacking play, Reds interchange Cristo Tofa steamrolled over the line to bring the game back to eight points.

But the Waratahs scored the final two tries to seal the win, first through Emily Robinson and then Friedrichs.

NSW will next play in the first Trans-Tasman championship game against the winner of the New Zealand Super Women's competition on Thursday evening.