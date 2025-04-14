Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to off-field review, where we'll wrap up the Super Rugby Pacific round in hopefully quicker time than it takes the TMO to rule on foul play!

BRUMBIES SHOW WHY THEY REMAIN AUSTRALIA'S BENCHMARK - AND WHY VALETINI IS SO IMPORTANT FOR THE LIONS

The Brumbies did the hard work early in the season. Their first game of 2025 was in Fiji, where they defeated the Drua, before they returned home and were upset by an improved Western Force team, a result that now perhaps doesn't look as bad as it did at the time. Then came a two-week tour of New Zealand where they pushed the Chiefs in Hamilton, and then scrummed their way to victory over the Blues. A 2-2 return from that four-game stretch was huge and set up their 2025 season. The comprehensive win over the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night underlined that form and proved that they remain the benchmark for Australia's Super Rugby teams. It also showed how valuable a fit Rob Valetini is for the Wallabies - his physicality, work rate and raw power are collectively unmatched among his Australian cohort. What made the Brumbies' win in Brisbane all the more impressive was the fact they came back from 14-0 down, took the lead by halftime, and were never troubled thereafter. It was also Noah Lolesio's best game of the season, though his poor year from the kicking tee continued as he converted just three of the Brumbies' six tries. Stephen Larkham's side this week face Moana Pasifika in Auckland, before enjoying four of their last five games at home. They are best placed of the Aussies to earn a top-two finish, and appear to be building week on week towards the playoffs. And Valetini, just a few weeks back from injury, will be the fulcrum of that finals assault.

WARATAHS SHOW DEFENSIVE METTLE FEW THOUGHT THEY HAD; SUAALII SHINES

Supporters and pundits alike had every reason to write the Waratahs off after their miserable two-game tour of New Zealand. Coach Dan McKellar was right to question what the jersey meant to his players, and what business they had playing Super Rugby, after last week's second-half capitulation against Moana in particular. But against the Chiefs on Friday night, NSW produced highlight-reel plays and stout defence in almost equal measure, their final 28-phase rebuttal of the Kiwis' attack securing them a potentially season-saving seven-point win. It's true the New Zealanders could not have played much worse, but NSW also had another try controversially disallowed and were nearly refereed off the paddock via an 18-4 penalty count against them. Earlier, NSW scored a 100-metre try that will be very hard to top for the remainder of the season, fullback Andrew Kellaway setting up the long-range effort that was finished by Teddy Wilson, and also featured classy touches from Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Lawson Creighton.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii [L] celebrates with Waratahs teammates after the team's thrilling win over the Chiefs in Sydney Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

This was Suaalii's most complete performance of the season, the former Roosters star scoring his first try of the season and almost laying on another for Lalakai Foketi, before it was scrubbed by the TMO. But in his complete bamboozling on Damian McKenzie, offload ability, and strength, Suaalii showed why Rugby Australia paid its highest player salary yet -- he is the x-factor player the Wallabies need against the British & Irish Lions. Before the tourists arrive, however, the Waratahs will still need to grind to make the finals; they need to show similar defensive resolve in Fiji against a Drua outfit for whom 2025 looks to already be over.

MCKENZIE ENDURED A NIGHTMARE, AND THEN SHOWED HIS CLASS

It's likely that Damian McKenzie has never made as many mistakes in his entire professional career as he did in 80 minutes against the Waratahs on Friday night. The All Blacks star was a marked man by NSW, the hosts rattling him repeatedly with a series of pinpoint kicks - and the perfectly-timed chase and tackles to support it. In all, McKenzie gave up seven turnovers and while his own personal error count wasn't the only reason the Chiefs suffered the shock defeat, they could not have imagined their attacking wizard playing any worse. One could have forgiven McKenzie for not fronting up for interview afterwards; he is not the Chiefs' captain so therefore is not required to speak to the media directly. Yet in a show of absolute class, McKenzie spoke immediately with Stan Sport. "I let our team down tonight, it's just not good enough by my standards. And when you do that against a good team like the Tahs, especially at home, they're going to put you under pressure. So extremely disappointing in my performance... but you've got to give full credit to the Waratahs, they were outstanding tonight." In an era when athletes in all sports will refuse to talk to the media following a bad day at the office, this was a refreshing moment from McKenzie. Expect him to bounce back next week - in a big way.

O'CONNOR'S MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE AS CRUSADERS HOLD ON

If the Crusaders are able to raise yet another Super Rugby trophy later this year, they'll reflect on Friday's win over the Hurricanes as being a pivotal moment behind it. The red-and-blacks were forced to play much of the closing 10 minutes with just 13 men on the field and while the Hurricanes were able to score one try, they were unable to get the second they needed that would have forced golden point extra time. The seven-point victory also proved to be a timely return to form for All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett, just a week after he was the subject of stinging criticism from a trio of All Blacks greats. The win also saw a piece of brilliance from James O'Connor, the veteran Aussie scooping up an overthrown lineout, spinning, and then palming off Cam Roigard on a 20-metre run to the line that extended the visitors' lead before halftime. O'Connor could be firming for a spot in the Australia-New Zealand Invitational team that will face the Lions in Adelaide.

REDS WANT WALLABIES DECISION MADE SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Queensland Reds won't admit it publicly, but the organisation must be sick and tired of waiting for Rugby Australia to make its decision on Joe Schmidt's replacement as Wallabies coach. With Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham having ruled themselves out of the race, it is clear that Les Kiss will succeed Schmidt, save for a late change in direction that could see an overseas option, namely Stuart Lancaster, thrust into the role. But the reality is that Kiss is the man, and a decision could finally come this week. That is not soon enough for the Reds, who have had the cloud of uncertainty hanging over Kiss' future all season. On Saturday night, after the perfect start, the Reds fell into a massive hole. They looked weary after eight straight games and will be thankful for the bye in Round 10. The week off will give Queensland the chance to reset, recharge and refocus - everyone at Ballymore will be hoping with it comes a decision that confirms Kiss' future as Wallabies coach, and also allows him to coach on with Queensland in 2026.