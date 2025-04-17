British & Irish Lions: Johnny Sexton named assistant coach for Australia tour

Ruairi Ward and James Regan discuss which fly-halfs had the best Six Nations campaign to warrant selection for the Lions tour in Australia. (1:41)

Ireland legend Johnny Sexton will serve as an assistant coach on Andy Farrell's staff for the British & Irish Lions' tour of Australia this summer, the team announced on Thursday.

In a separate announcement, Ireland said that Sexton will take up a full-time position with the country's union, starting Aug. 1. He had been working part-time helping Ireland for this year's Six Nations, specifically the team's fly-halves and with captain Caelan Doris.

"It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us," Sexton said in a statement.

"Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever."

Sexton played on the successful Lions tour of Australia in 2013 as well as the tour of New Zealand in 2017, making 14 appearances in total.

Johnny Sexton previously played on Lions tours to Australia and New Zealand. Andrea Martini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He will be added to an Ireland-dominated coaching staff, with Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty already in place along with Richard Wigglesworth and John Dalziel.

"I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Lions tour to Australia and the love that he had for The British & Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis," Farrell said.

"His influence on that Lions team and that Series win, our only win in the last 24 years, should not be underestimated.

"His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions Tour and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches."

The Lions play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before five warm-up matches in Australia and three tests on July 19, July 26 and August 2.

The Lions won their last series in Australia 2-1 in 2013 having lost the 2001 series 2-1.

Information from Reuters contributed to this story.

