They're the cream of the crop when it comes to Australian women's rugby, but the NSW Waratahs have been given a massive reality check after suffering a 36-5 loss to the Auckland-based Blues.

Trans-Tasman bragging rights were on the line for Thursday's inaugural Super Rugby Women's Champions Final, and it was NZ champions the Blues who came up trumps in a six-tries-to-one onslaught.

Wet and windy conditions greeted the players for the clash in Auckland, and the scoreline read 31-0 before the Waratahs finally crossed for a try in the 74th minute.

The pace and power of the Blues were simply too much to handle.

Blues fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored a first-half double, including a slicing run in which she shook off two tacklers in her sprint to the line.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee of the Blues celebrates after scoring against the Waratahs in the Super Rugby Champions Final. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The scoreline read 19-0 at half-time, and it was game over in the 54th minute when Portia Woodman crossed to make it 24-0.

The only joy for the Waratahs came when winger Desiree Miller sprinted onto a clever chip kick to touch down for the visitors with six minutes remaining in the match.

The final result was a big downer for the Waratahs, who just last week claimed their sixth Super W title with a 43-21 win over the Queensland Reds.

"Well done to the Blues, because they played exceptionally," Waratahs captain Emily Chancellor told Stan.

"As you might be able to tell from the way we played, we haven't had a lot of practice in those sorts of conditions in Australia this season.

"It was a really difficult game, but it was also really fun."

Blues captain Maiakawanakaulani Roos was thrilled with the win, which came on the back of her team winning the Super Rugby Aupiki crown for the second straight season.

"We are so happy to be here and take the W," Roos said.

"We've worked hard all season and to have the opportunity to play against our Tasman sisters was really cool.

"It's a really big step towards growing the game."