England vs Scotland: How to watch Red Roses' Women's Six Nations clash

England go into the penultimate round of this year's Women's Six Nations with a flawless record from their three games. They are one point clear of France at the top of the table, and will look to consolidate their lead against fifth-placed Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key Details:

When: Saturday, April 19, 4:45 p.m. BST

Where: Mattioli Woods Stadium, Leicester

Officials: Referee: Clara Munarini

Assistant Referee 1: Maria Heitor

Assistant Referee 2: Amber Stamp-Dunstan

Television Match Official: Matteo Liperini

How to Watch:

The match will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Lineups:

England: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Jade Shekells, Claudia MacDonald, Holly Aitchison, Lucy Packer, Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Marlie Packer, Maddie Feaunati

Replacements: May Campbell, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Alex Matthews, Natasha Hunt, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Anne Young, Lana Skeldon, Elliann Clarke, Becky Boyd, Sarah Bonar, Evie Gallagher, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel

Replacements: Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Molly Poolman, Adelle Ferrie, Gemma Bell, Rhea Clarke, Rachel Philipps, Lucia Scott

