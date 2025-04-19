Women's Six Nations: England thrash Scotland, set up title decider vs. France

Open Extended Reactions

England's charge towards another Women's Six Nations title continued on Saturday with a 59-7 win over Scotland in Leicester.

The win propelled England back to the top of the ladder after France, who are also undefeated, beat Italy 34-21 earlier in the day.

England's win sets up a Grand Slam decider against France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next week.

John Mitchell's side conceded just one try as they once again racked up a big score to take their points difference to 184.

Claudia MacDonald was named player of the match against Scotland. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The tries were shared around in the first half with the forwards getting their rewards as prop Kelsey Clifford and back rowers Marlie Packer and Zoe Aldcroft crossed the line.

Winger Claudia MacDonald then earned her first and England were quickly out of sight and cruising to another Six Nations victory.

Lock Abby Ward and hooker Lark Atkin Davies added two more tries to England's tally before the break and Scotland looked down and out after 40 minutes.

The defending champions picked up where they left off in the second half with a scintillating show of attacking rugby as they went from one end of the pitch to the other, passing it through the hands with ease before MacDonald finished the job under the posts with her second.

Scotland then got their only points of the afternoon with centre Lisa Thomson scoring before Helen Nelson slotted the conversion.

Abby Dow then responded with a pair of tries at the end, the first a remarkable individual effort in which she single handedly fended off three Scotland defenders, powering down the right wing to score a sensational try.

Earlier on Saturday, France kept their Grand Slam hopes alive with a tight win over Italy in Parma.

Italy held a surprise 21-12 lead at halftime before France ran in three unanswered tries to win 34-21.

England host France at Twickenham next Saturday in a title decider, while Scotland face Ireland.