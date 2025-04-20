Women's Six Nations Round 4: Best moments as Red Roses set up France decider

Open Extended Reactions

The Women's Six Nations hosted its penultimate round this Easter weekend, with England taking on home rivals Scotland, while France travelled to Parma for a must-win game against Italy and Wales hosted Ireland.

Here's everything that happened in an action-packed weekend.

TOP STORY: England set up France decider... again

A second half try from Marine Menager helped France beat Italy on Saturday. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Few title deciders in world sport are as predictable as this one. The Women's Six Nations crown has ended up in English hands in eight of the past nine years, with a finale against runners-up France featuring in the last three.

This year is no different. The Red Roses earned a 59-7 win over Scotland on Saturday, preceded by France's 34-21 victory over Italy. It means both sides enter the final weekend with four wins from four, although England have one more bonus point and a far superior points advantage.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 4 4 4 184 20 2 - France 4 4 3 78 19 3 - Ireland 4 2 2 12 10 4 - Italy 4 1 1 -80 5 5 - Scotland 4 1 0 -80 4 6 - Wales 4 0 1 -114 1

Critics may say that the predictable nature of the ending shows women's rugby needs to find more competitive balance, but there is still a chance France come out on top.

They came closest in 2023, when they were just a try and conversion away from lifting the title during a 38-33 defeat in Twickenham. Last year wasn't quite as close -- England won 42-21 -- but it would be hard to rule out an upset.

The big game will return to Twickenham next weekend. You never know, it could end up being the prelude to the same clash in the Women's Rugby World Cup in September. -- Connor O'Halloran

Round 4 scores

Italy 21-34 France

Italy held a surprise 21-12 lead at halftime before France ran in three unanswered tries for a handsome win. It means France kept their aforementioned Grand Slam hopes alive.

England 59-7 Scotland

England's tries were shared around in the first half with the forwards getting their rewards as prop Kelsey Clifford and back rowers Marlie Packer and Zoe Aldcroft crossed the line.

Winger Claudia MacDonald then earned her first and England were quickly out of sight and cruising to another Six Nations victory.

Wales 14-40 Ireland

Ireland scored six tries on the way to a huge victory at Rodney Parade in Newport. It was another day to forget for Wales, despite their fast start through a Carys Cox try.

"I feel really hurt, the players are hurt, the staff are hurt, but this is an Ireland side that beat New Zealand," Wales head coach Wales head coach Sean Lynn said. "We have got to start turning pressure into points."

Best moments:

Abby Dow's rapid run

"She is world class, there is not a better finisher in the women's game!" 🔥



A great try by Abby Dow!#ENGvSCO pic.twitter.com/SNAV25xGMu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 19, 2025

England made light work of Scotland on Saturday, shown mostly by Abby Dow's terrifyingly fast move down the right touchline. A short pass from teammate Ellie Kildunne on the halfway line was all she needed to bank England another try.

Packer's landmark try

Packer has long been an England legend, with 110 Test caps and the 2023 World Player of the Year award to her name. On Saturday, she reached another landmark by scoring her 50th try.

A landmark try for Marlie Packer 🥳#ENGvSCO pic.twitter.com/KiWIOcupnD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 19, 2025

Bobble, bobble, bobble... tackle, try

Wales may have been on the end of a truly one-sided defeat to Ireland, but they started the game with a bang.

Carys Cox scored the opening try of the match for Wales against Ireland. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Up next in Round 5:

Italy vs. Wales

When: Saturday, April 26 at 12.15 p.m. BST

Where: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Scotland vs. Ireland

When: Saturday, April 26 at 2.30 p.m. GMT

Where: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh

England vs. France

When: Sunday, April 26 at 4.45 p.m. BST

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

- Women's Six Nations full fixture list

- Men's Six Nations Grades: England get A; Ireland need transition

- Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE prepare joint bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup