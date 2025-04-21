England vs France: How to watch Women's Six Nations decider

Open Extended Reactions

England have another Women's Six Nations title in their sights but must overcome France to do so. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

England and France have met on the final day of the Women's Six Nations in the past three years, and each time the Red Roses have emerged victorious, clinching the title as in the process.

This year could produce the same. After each side won their first four games of the championship, they will meet again in the final round of matches where the victor will be crowned champions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key Details:

When: Saturday, April 26, 4:45 p.m. BST

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Officials: Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr

Assistant Referee 1: Lauren Jenner

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Heitor

Television Match Official: Quinton Immelman

How to Watch:

The match will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Lineups:

England: To be announced

Replacements:

Scotland: To be announced

Replacements:

