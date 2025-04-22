Ben Youngs: England, Leicester Tigers great to retire

Open Extended Reactions

England men's most-capped player Ben Youngs will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

Youngs won 127 caps for England at scrum-half, and retired from international rugby after helping them to third place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He steps away from the sport as a one-club man, having played for Leicester Tigers his entire career.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the great scrum-halves of the modern era, and has enjoyed 18 years at the top of the sport. He made his first-team debut for Leicester back in 2007, and won his first England Test cap in 2010.

He won five Premiership titles with Leicester (2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2022) and the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

With England, he was part of the squad that won Six Nations titles in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2020, while he also represented them at four World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023). He helped steer England to the final of the 2019 World Cup, and to third place two years ago.

Ben Youngs has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Youngs won two Tests caps on the British & Irish Lions' 2013 tour of Australia as they secured a 2-1 win over the Wallabies. He was selected for the 2017 tour but withdrew due to family reasons.

"It's a bittersweet feeling really," Youngs said. "Obviously, I'm sad at the thought it's coming to an end but I'm excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do.

"That's the strange part, I'm using the 'r' word [retirement] but it isn't over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that's what is at the front of my mind. I'm not done, let's not write the obituary just yet.

"I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime.

"It's all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I've wanted to know. The idea of playing against this club wasn't ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

"The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that's for when it comes to an end. For now, it's about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I'm not done just yet."

