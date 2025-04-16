The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss James O'Connor's resurgence, arguing he should be given the chance to further push his Wallabies case in the Au-NZ Invitational team. (2:02)

Round 11 is highlighted by three crunch trans-Tasman clashes, two of which will be played on Anzac Day itself.

All, however, are hugely important in terms of the playoffs. And New Zealand teams are still without a win on Australian soil in 2025; perhaps this is the week where that all changes?

Read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, April 25

Chiefs vs. Force

Blake Park, Mount Manganui, 5:05pm (AEST)

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima; Luke Jacobson, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kaleb Trask.

Force: Mac Grealy, Harry Potter, Sio Tomkinson, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon. Replacements: Tom Horton, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, am Carter, Reed Prinsep, Doug Philipson, Max Burey, George Poolman

Officials: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: Damian McKenzie has been rested for this one, with Josh Jacomb taking over at No. 10. The Chiefs have otherwise named an imposing starting XV, while Wallace Sititi will make his first appearance of the year of the bench. The Force have long struggled across the ditch and while they will give a better account of themselves here, the Chiefs simply have too much firepower at home. Chiefs by 18.

Top Fantasy pick: Look for Daniel Rona to provide the finishing for the Chiefs out wide.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.04, -20.5 $1.85; Force $10, +20.5 $1.95

Queensland Reds vs. Blues

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm (AEST)

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Dre Pakeko, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott; Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: George Blake, Alex Hodgman, Massimo de Lutiis, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Heremaia Murray.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Mark Tele'a, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Anton Segner, Cam Christie, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: Ricky Riccitelli, Mason Tupaea, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Beauden Barrett, Corey Evans.

Officials: Jordan Way; Assistant Referees: Nick Berry, Jordan Kaminski; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: The second of three big trans-Tasman clashes this weekend, these two teams turned on a golden-point thriller when they last met in Brisbane. The Reds will be fresh off last week's bye, and have regained Jock Campbell at 15, but their lineout remains a worry. The Blues very nearly knocked off the Crusaders last week, and looked to have turned the corner. Beauden Barrett's inclusion on the bench suggests Blues coach Vern Cotter sees this going down to the wire. Blues by 2.

Top Fantasy pick: Hoskins Sotutu has built into this season nicely, this is the kind of open game he can excel in.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Reds $1.75, -1.5 $1.90; Blues $2.05, +1.5 $1.90

The Brumbies and Hurricanes will play off for the Captain Stout Cup to mark Anzac Day commemorations this weekend Australian War Memorial

Saturday, April 26

Moana Pasifika vs. Fijian Drua

North Harbour Stadium, Albany, 2:35pm (AEST)

Pasifika: William Havili, Tevita Ofa, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Danny Toala, Fine Inisi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jonathan Taumateine; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Ardie Savea (capt), Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Tom Savage, Feleti Sae -Ta'ufo'ou, Millenium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Patrick Pellegrini, Julian Savea.

Drua: Vuate Karawalevu, Taniela Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Isikeli Rabitu, Ponipate Longanimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Simione Kuruvoli; Inia Tabuavou, Kitione Salawa, Motikiai Murray, Etonia Waqa, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Samu Tawake, Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai. Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Elia Canakaivata, Leone Nawai, Kemu Valetini, Selestino Ravutaumada

Officials: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Marcus Playle; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The Drua got just their second win of the season last week, but their form away from home has largely been poor again this year. This fixture does off them a better shot at a road win, though Ardie Savea's return pushed the ledger in favour of Pasifika. Moana will also benefit from the return of William Havili at the back. Pasifika by 7.

Top Fantasy pick: Look for Ardie Savea to boss this game after sitting out last week's loss to the Brumbies.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana $1.45, -6.5 $1.90; Drua $2.70, +6.5 $1.90

Highlanders vs. Crusaders

Forysth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm (AEST)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jake Te Hiwi, Folau Fakatava; Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, Saula Mau, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Olive Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Nathan Hastie, Sam Gilbert, Josh Whaanga.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, David Havili (capt), Macca Springer, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Xavier Saifoloi, Jamie Hannah, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, Tamaiti Williams, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Chay Fihaki.

Officials: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, Jackson Henshaw; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: It's really make-or-break time for the Highlanders, who can't afford to lose this one. They always get up for the southern derby, but the Crusaders are running hot and are unbeaten since they were upset by Moana a few weeks ago. This will be a fast, up-tempo game in which Will Jordan can run amok. Crusaders by 15.

​Top Fantasy pick: Macca Springer should be the beneficiary of some running Crusaders rugby.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders $3.80, +10.5 $1.85; Crusaders $1.26, -10.5 $1.95

Brumbies vs. Hurricanes

GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:35pm (AEST)

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, David Feliuai, Corey Tooke, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Rory Scott, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Ngatungane Punivai, Billy Proctor, Riley, Higgins, Kini Naholo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields, Zach Gallagher, Caleb Delany, Pasilio Tosi, Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo. Replacements: Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Will Tucker, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Bailyn Sullivan.

Officials: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: This looms as the game of the weekend, and a vital one for both sides to boot. The Brumbies want to stay in touch with the top two, while the Hurricanes can't afford too many more defeats if they want to play finals football. The Brumbies are deserved favourites at home after their shut-out win over Moana Pasifika, while the Canes will be kicking themselves over some of their errors in Perth. Look for the Brumbies to apply the squeeze up front and pull away from the Hurricanes late. Brumbies by 5.

​Top Fantasy pick: Billy Pollard is a try-scoring machine at the back of the Brumbies maul that should be successful again this weekend.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies $1.45, -5.5 $1.90; Hurricanes $2.70, +5.5 $1.90

Injury Ward

Brumbies

Kadin Pritchard (return to play protocol, concussion, expected back Round 9), Charlie Cale (lower back injury, timeline TBC), Ben O'Donnell (hamstring operation), Tevita Alatini (ACL), Harry Vella (ACL)

Blues

PJ Sheck (shoulder), Ben Ake (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck), , Sam Darry (shoulder, season), AJ Lam (leg).

Chiefs

Simon Parker (Knee, Short-term), Josh Lord (Knee, Mid-term), Rameka Poihipi (Knee, Season), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Hamstring, Long-term), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Knee, Mid-term), Fiti Sa, (Shoulder, Long-term)

Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks) Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 3-4 weeks) Kyle Preston (Rib/1-2 weeks) Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 2 weeks) George Bell (Foot/season) Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC) Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)

Fijian Drua

Epeli Momo (Knee)

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 2 weeks ) Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks ) Finn Hurley (Quad / TBC) Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury / 1-2 weeks) Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season) Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 12) Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 11) Daniel Sinkinson (Hamstring/ Round 8) Riley Higgins (Hand/ Round 8) Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg/Round 11) Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Moana Pasifika

James Lay (elbow) Losi Filipo (shoulder) Lotu Inisi (hamstring) Michael Curry (shoulder injury) Samiuela Moli (hamstring) Sione Havili Talitui (ankle)

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (ankle), Jake Gordon (medial ligament) Mahe Vailanu (broken arm) Dave Porecki (calf) Fergus Lee-Warner (foot) Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Queensland Reds

Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsborough, Mason Gordon Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Liam Wright, Matt Faessler

Western Force,

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee) Harry Hoopert (knee) Divad Palu (shoulder) Matt Proctor (shoulder) Papillon Sevele (knee)

Suspensions

Drua: Motikiai Murray (Round 9)

Highlanders: Sean Withy (Round 12)

All odds correct at time of publication.