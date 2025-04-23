Open Extended Reactions

Italy will host Wales in Parma on Sunday. Ryan Hiscott/Federugby via Getty Images

Italy's Women's Six Nations match against Wales, which was set to be played on Saturday April 26, will now be played on Sunday April 27 following the death of Pope Francis.

The match will still be played in Parma at 12.15 p.m. UK time.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 4 4 4 184 20 2 - France 4 4 3 78 19 3 - Ireland 4 2 2 12 10 4 - Italy 4 1 1 -80 5 5 - Scotland 4 1 0 -80 4 6 - Wales 4 0 1 -114 1

The funeral of Pope Francis will be held at 9.00 p.m. UK time on Saturday in Rome.

The postponement comes after Serie A also moved its three scheduled Saturday matches to Sunday.

This weekend is the final round of this year's Women's Six Nations, with Italy fourth and Wales sixth heading into their last game.

Scotland host Ireland at 2.30 p.m. UK time before England play France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham at 4.45 p.m. in the Grand Slam decider.