The combined Australia-New Zealand XV and British & Irish Lions will be playing for more than just pride at Adelaide Oval in July, with the player of the match to be presented with the Blair Swannell Medal in honour of one of only two players to represent both the Lions and the Wallabies.

Swannell toured Australia twice for the Lions playing in seven Tests, winning six, a record he still holds jointly with Froude Hancock, before he settled in Australia following the 1904 tour where he represented the Wallabies in one Test.

He was later killed on the first day of the Gallipoli landing on April 25, 1915, while representing the Australian Imperial forces. He had previously served with the British Army during the second Boer War, where he was awarded the Military medal.

"On the battlefield and sporting field, Blair Swannell holds a unique place in Australian and British history, having represented both nations militarily and in rugby," Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said.

"It is with deep honour and respect that Rugby Australia and the British and Irish Lions recognise Blair's extraordinary life this Anzac Day - 110 years to the day since he made the ultimate sacrifice on the shores of Gallipoli - by commissioning an award in his name for this year's historic Lions tour.

Blair Swannell (right) alongside fellow soldiers during the second Boer War Australian War Museum

"The Player of the Match medal for the AUNZ vs Lions match at Adelaide Oval will be awarded to the footballer who best exemplifies skill, courage and commitment, the very traits that defined Blair on both sides of the world."

Swannell was a stalwart for Northampton before his move to Australia where he represented NSW and the Northern Suburbs Rugby Football Club and coached at St Joesph's College.

"Blair Swannell's legacy is an incredible part of our 137-year history and this medal is a fitting way to remember Blair's memory," The British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley said.

"The Invitational Australia & New Zealand match in Adelaide is set to be a very special match and I am also delighted that Blair's family will join us for the occasion."